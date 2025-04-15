PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HIGHLY ALLOYED PIPE ON-SITE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOGis an I.D. clamping pipe milling end prep tool that fits pipe from 1.5" I.D. to 8" O.D. using one mandrel and eight sets of clamps. Ideally suited for working with highly alloyed pipe on-site, including heat-resistant superalloys, this pipe beveling machine can bevel, face, and counter-bore simultaneously and requires no cutting fluids.

Built to operate in harsh environments, the Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® features dual-opposed tapered roller bearings, direct-drive gears, a rigid blade lock system, and TiN coated T-15 tool steel cutter blades with a proprietary Chip breaker that transfers heat away from the pipe surface. This beveller is offered with interchangeable pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motors.

The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Machine sells for $10,500 and can be rented in the continental USA for $375 per week.

