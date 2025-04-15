PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HIGHLY ALLOYED PIPE ON-SITE
Built to operate in harsh environments, the Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® features dual-opposed tapered roller bearings, direct-drive gears, a rigid blade lock system, and TiN coated T-15 tool steel cutter blades with a proprietary Chip breaker that transfers heat away from the pipe surface. This beveller is offered with interchangeable pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motors.
The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Machine sells for $10,500 and can be rented in the continental USA for $375 per week.
SOURCE ESCO Tool
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment