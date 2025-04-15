Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HIGHLY ALLOYED PIPE ON-SITE

PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HIGHLY ALLOYED PIPE ON-SITE


2025-04-15 09:46:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® is an I.D. clamping pipe milling end prep tool that fits pipe from 1.5" I.D. to 8" O.D. using one mandrel and eight sets of clamps. Ideally suited for working with highly alloyed pipe on-site, including heat-resistant superalloys, this pipe beveling machine can bevel, face, and counter-bore simultaneously and requires no cutting fluids.

Built to operate in harsh environments, the Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® features dual-opposed tapered roller bearings, direct-drive gears, a rigid blade lock system, and TiN coated T-15 tool steel cutter blades with a proprietary Chip breaker that transfers heat away from the pipe surface. This beveller is offered with interchangeable pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motors.

The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Machine sells for $10,500 and can be rented in the continental USA for $375 per week.

SOURCE ESCO Tool

MENAFN15042025003732001241ID1109432525

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search