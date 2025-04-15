Marco’S Pizza Franchisee RHLC Investments Partners With Instant Financial To Give More Payroll Choices To Its Frontline Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company selected Instant because of its always-on customer service

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHLC Investments, a Marco's Pizza franchisee with 23 locations across North and South Carolina, has partnered with Instant Financial to offer modern paycard solutions to its 440+ employees. This move is part of RHLC's broader commitment to enhancing employee experience and providing more flexible and accessible wage options for its restaurant teams.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Travis and Sara Cole, who worked in the restaurant industry themselves, RHLC Investments brings a personal, people-first approach to business. With their 23 locations, the owners couldn't easily send paper checks to their employees, and they understood that some of their workforce may prefer a paycard rather than direct deposit. With Instant's paycard solution, RHLC employees now have an alternative to traditional paper checks and direct deposit, a key benefit for team members who are unbanked or prefer more accessible payout options.

“We've always believed in valuing our employees, and part of that means meeting them where they are - especially when it comes to how they get paid,” said Sara Cole, VP and co-owner of RHLC Investments.“Instant stood out because they provide something we've never had before: real customer support. If an employee has a problem, we know there's someone on the other side who can help. That kind of service is rare.”

Previously using paycards from a legacy provider, RHLC found the process frustrating - employees couldn't get support, and franchise operators were left without a contact to help troubleshoot issues. Switching to Instant through their new payroll provider has not only streamlined operations but also added much-needed peace of mind.

Currently, 10–15% of RHLC's workforce opts for paycards. With Instant, paycards are easy to issue, use, and manage - reducing operational strain and providing more options for employees.

“Restaurant operators like RHLC are balancing growth with retention in a challenging labor market,” said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial.“We're proud to support their team by offering simple, reliable access to wages - helping RHLC focus on what matters most: running their business and taking care of their people.”

Instant Financial continues to set the standard for modern payroll solutions in the hospitality sector. In 2015, Instant became the very first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards. It remains the leader in the restaurant industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments. In addition to RHLC Investments, Instant works with customers like Sun Holdings, Church's Chicken, and Bloomin' Brands to help them better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

For more information about Instant Financial and its suite of payroll solutions, visit instant.co . For more information about RHLC Investments, visit

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employees. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services-giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Hela Sheth ...