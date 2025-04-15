Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For March 2025
In March 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the same level, amounting to EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in February 2025).
At the end of March 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 12.8 million (28 February 2025: EUR 8.3 million).
As of 31 March 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 243.2 million (28 February 2025: EUR 255.0 million).
On 13 March 2025 the Fund sold Meraki office building. Disposal proceeds were used to repay the outstanding BH Meraki UAB loan amounting to EUR 10.3 million and to repay early part of the bonds in the amount of EUR 3 million. The remaining amount will be used for investments into existing properties.
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
