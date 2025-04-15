Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For March 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) decreased to EUR 0.6769 at the end of March 2025 (0.6826 as of 28 February 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.2 million (EUR 98.0 million as of 28 February 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 31 March 2025 stood at EUR 0.7209 per unit.

In March 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the same level, amounting to EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in February 2025).

At the end of March 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 12.8 million (28 February 2025: EUR 8.3 million).

As of 31 March 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 243.2 million (28 February 2025: EUR 255.0 million).

On 13 March 2025 the Fund sold Meraki office building. Disposal proceeds were used to repay the outstanding BH Meraki UAB loan amounting to EUR 10.3 million and to repay early part of the bonds in the amount of EUR 3 million. The remaining amount will be used for investments into existing properties.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

