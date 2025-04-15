Kajol Finally Reveals Why She Is Constantly Late For Everything

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Kajol has finally revealed why she is constantly late to everything.

Through her latest post, the stunner disclosed what she exactly means when she says, "I'm so sorry I'm late traffic was crazy."

Sharing a video on her IG, Kajol went on to show the things she is busy doing when people assume she is stuck in traffic - From Enjoying her coffee to reading a nice book to knitting something - the stunner does not like rushing either perfection or her coffee.

"Can't rush perfection.... or my coffee," Kajol went on to mention in the caption.

On Sunday, Kajol used social media to disclose where she gets her love of saree from.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback pic of her mother Tanuja on a magazine cover in a saree.

The next slide was an image of Kajol, looking as stunning as her mother in a saree. The caption read, "My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees .. I guess it's genetic."

Work-wise, Kajol will be seen as the lead in the much-awaited mythological horror, "Maa", which is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 27th.

Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma will also be seen playing crucial roles in the drama.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has provided the screenplay for "Maa".

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Over and above this, Kajol will also star in Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

Kajol also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens" in her kitty. The action thriller will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha in significant roles.