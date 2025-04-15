Real Madrid Look For Another Bernabeu Miracle To Overturn Champions League Deficit

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 15 (IANS) Real Madrid need another Santiago Bernabeu miracle on Thursday (IST) to overturn its Champions League first-leg defeat to Arsenal and progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Last week saw Declan Rice's two stunning free kicks and a smart finish from Mikel Merino give Arsenal a 3-0 win in London and leave Real Madrid with a mountain to climb if the club wants to retain the title.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu has seen plenty of miracle comebacks from Madrid in recent seasons, with two goals in the closing minutes last season against Bayern Munich seeing it to the final while the previous year saw Rodrygo score two goals in two minutes to force extra-time against Manchester City, when Madrid had again looked dead and buried, reports Xinhua.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid has the talent and the firepower to overturn the result, with players such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham but it is also true that the team needs to improve on recent performances.

Apart from the defeat to Arsenal last week, Madrid were poor in Saturday's narrow 1-0 win away to struggling Alaves, while the previous weekend saw a 2-1 defeat at home to Valencia.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos could be available after injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni should also return after missing last week's defeat due to suspension. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will also probably play Fran Garcia at left-back after seeing how David Alaba suffered against Bukayo Saka while Lucas Vazquez will play at right-back to allow Fede Valverde to bring more energy to midfield, with Luka Modric probably dropping to the bench.

Arsenal's injury problems worsened in its 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday, with Thomas Partey suffering a problem which makes him a doubt for Thursday while midfielder Jorginho is also doubtful after a heavy knock in the ribs while Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are long-term absentees.

Arsenal are favourite to progress, but coach Mikel Arteta knows that a goal for Madrid will spark that belief that anything is possible and his side needs to keep a cool head on what will be a difficult night.