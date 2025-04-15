403
NSDC International forges cross-border skill partnerships in Germany
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 15, 2025: NSDC International delegations visit Germany and held deliberation with various stakeholders about the strategic and cross-border skill partnerships to equip the global workforce with relevant, future-oriented capabilities in the context of rapidly evolving industry landscapes.
The delegate also participated in the prestigious OAV Conference held in Hamburg, Germany wherein 100 delegates from various countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Malaysia, Indonesia and others participated to discuss the critical role of international cooperation in shaping a future-ready and globally competitive workforce.
NSDC International, wholly owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) emphasized the importance of fostering new-age skills to meet the demands of rapidly evolving industries and global job markets.
As part of a high-level panel discussion, NSDC International focussed on bridging the gap between industry requirements and education providers across the globe, with a particular emphasis on Germany’s leadership in international workforce development. The discussion highlighted the urgent need for strategic, cross-border skill partnerships to equip the global workforce with relevant, future-oriented capabilities in the context of rapidly evolving industry landscapes.
During his address, Shri Alok Kumar, CEO, NSDC International mentioned“ “As we navigate the complexities of global workforce demands, NSDC International is committed to fostering robust partnerships that bridge skill gaps and enhance employability worldwide. Our collaboration with German industries exemplifies this commitment, empowering Indian talent to excel globally while addressing workforce shortages. By aligning training with international industry needs, we ensure seamless transitions into global job markets. Our partnership is forward-looking, poised to strengthen economic ties and foster sustainable gro”th.”
NSDC International is at the forefront of enabling global mobility by preparing Indian candidates for international careers. This is being achieved through comprehensive language training in German and other foreign languages, coupled with domain-specific skills and cultural orientation. These programs are designed to ensure candidates are not only professionally competent but also socially adaptable, confident, and well-integrated into their destination countries.
During the visit, the NSDC International delegation participated in two key roundtable conferences. The first, hosted by iMove, enabled impactful discussions with leading German language and cultural training providers. The exchanges focused on collaborative models and best practices that could further strengthen India’s skilling ecosystem, while also enhancing the global employability of Indian youth. The second roundtable brought NSDC International together with German employers to gain deeper insights into skill gap, hiring expectations, industry requirements and integration strategies. These impactful discussions delved deep into Ind’a’s skilling and training frameworks to align more closely with actual job market demands in Germany and beyond.
In addition to these engagements, the NSDC International delegation visited a leading railway infrastructure academy in Germany to observe and learn from their practical, industry-aligned training methodologies. The visit reinforced the importance of hands-on training and institutional collaboration in workforce development. With over 98,000 vacancies reported in Ger’any’s railway sector as of November 2024, and projections indicating a shortage of up to five million skilled professionals by 2030 due to demographic shifts, the need for international cooperation in this sector has become more urgent than ever.
NSDC Interna’ional’s participation at these conferences and its engagements in Germany reflect its broader commitment to fostering strategic global partnerships, enhancing the quality of skill development in India, and supporting the country's vision of becoming a leading hub for skilled talent worldwide. Through its continued efforts to bridge skill gaps and nurture global competencies, NSDC International is empowering individuals to pursue successful international careers and contribute meaningfully to the global workforce.
