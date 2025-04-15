403
Axis Mutual Fund joins ONDC Network to Expand Access to Mutual Fund Investments
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 15, 2025: Axis Mutual Fund, one of India's leading asset management companies, has now joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network to facilitate transactions in Axis Mutual Fund Schemes through this network. ONDC is an initiative by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce aimed at democratising digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network for digital transactions.. This integration marks a significant step toward making mutual fund investments in its schemes more accessible, affordable, and inclusive, particularly for investors of Axis MF in underserved markets.
By integrating with this open network, Axis Mutual Fund aims to empower its investors—to easily access mutual fund products, removing traditional barriers to investment. This initiative is in line with the fund house’s commitment to financial empowerment, ensuring that wealth creation opportunities are available to all those who wish to invest. Leveraging on ONDC’s interoperable digital infrastructure, Axis Mutual Fund seeks to redefine the way investments are made.
Commenting on this, Mr. B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC asserted, “This integration with ONDC is a game-changer for financial inclusion in India. By leveraging ONDC Network, we are breaking down barriers and making mutual fund investments accessible to millions of Indians, including those in underserved and remote areas. Our goal is to democratize wealth creation—empowering every individual, regardless of location or income, to take control of their financial future. Joining the ONDC Network is a significant step towards building a more inclusive, transparent, and digitally enabled investment landscape in India.”
T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said, “ONDC Network is redefining how financial products reach consumers by eliminating traditional barriers and fostering broader accessibility. With Axis Mutual Fund coming on board, we are enabling a more inclusive investment landscape—one where digital infrastructure empowers individuals, regardless of location, to take charge of their financial growth. This marks a significant step toward making wealth creation truly democratic in India.”
Some of the key attributes of this onboarding include:
• Greater Accessibility: Investors across the country, including those in remote areas, can seamlessly explore and invest in mutual fund products
• Breaking Platform Barriers: The open network eliminates exclusivity, providing investors with multiple options for transacting, enhancing ease of access
• Cost-Effective Distribution: ONDC’s interoperable framework reduces infrastructure costs, making investments more affordable for retail investors
• Enhanced Transparency & Security: Government-regulated standards within ONDC Network aim to ensure a secure and seamless investment experience, boosting investor confidence
As the industry evolves toward a digital-first model, Axis Mutual Fund aims to empower every investor with the tools they need to build a better financial future.
