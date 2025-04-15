403
Godrej leads the way in trust and reliability with BIS and ISO certified security Safes
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th April, 2025: The Godrej Enterprises Group's Security Solutions Business continues to empower customers with certified, superior security solutions, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to consumer awareness. As security needs evolve, trust and reliability have become more important than ever. Certified products not only protect consumers but also strengthen confidence in the security solutions they rely on. By adhering to stringent certification standards such as BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and ISO, the brand continues to set industry benchmarks, enabling consumers to make informed decisions with assurance.
Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President and Business Head of the Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, emphasized the role of certification in consumer protection, stating, “In today’s evolving security landscape, ensuring that consumers receive certified, reliable, and high-quality products is crucial. BIS and ISO certifications serve as key benchmarks, reinforcing our steadfast pursuit of excellence. The Quality Control Order that mandates Safe manufacturers to sell only Certified Safes is a great step towards encouraging only Certified products only (QCO). This reulation empowers jewelers community to access high quality Safes from all suppliers with we leading this initiative. we go beyond compliance, advocating for higher industry standards and raising awareness about the significance of certified security solutions. We truly believe that an informed consumer is an empowered consumer, and our goal is to enable them to make choices that provide both assurance and peace of mind. We have been instrumental in being thought leaders by actively educating Jewellers Pan India about the importance of buying only Certified Safes through press conferences in Jewellery hubs like Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Kolhapur and more. Our efforts have been extended beyond compliance—we continue to actively educate Jewellers about the value of certified products, enabling them to make informed decisions.
The Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprises Group has consistently led industry advancements, setting new benchmarks for product reliability. Its newly launched Defender Aurum Pro Royal – India’s first Class E BIS-certified Safe and other security solutions serve a wide range of users, from Jewellers , BFSI and institutional sectors to households alike, ensuring that both businesses and individuals benefit from trusted security solutions.This growing adoption of certified products underscores the increasing demand for security solutions that offer not just protection but also confidence and peace of mind.
With the rapid expansion of smart home technology, security solutions are becoming an integral part of modern living. Currently, smart home penetration stands at approximately 10 percent, with projections indicating growth to 20–25 percent by 2030. This upward trend highlights the growing need for certified security solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations.
By actively engaging with industry stakeholders and maintaining global quality standards, the Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprises Group remains dedicated to reinforcing consumer trust through transparency, innovation, and an unwavering focus on reliability.
