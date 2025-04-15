403
Coface Concludes High-Level Dubai Forum with Strategic Insights for Global Trade Resilience
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai, UAE – 15th April 2025
Coface, a global leader in trade credit insurance, debt collection, and business information services, successfully concluded its exclusive conference on 15th April 2025, at the One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel in Dubai. The event convened leading voices from the financial, insurance, and technology sectors for an insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping global trade and risk management in 2025.
Fostering Resilience in an Unpredictable Economy
Senior executives, financial analysts, and regional business leaders attended the conference which addressed the pressing need for robust risk mitigation strategies in the face of economic volatility, geopolitical instability, and supply chain disruptions.
Coface executives shared their findings from the company’s latest economic outlook report, detailing global and regional trends, sector risk assessments, and tailored solutions to support businesses in navigating uncertainty with influential local business people, journalists and trade specialists.
In this regard, Jean-Christophe Caffet, Coface Group Chief Economist mentioned that “the ‘great moderation’, which is the economic golden age we have been experiencing over the last 30 years, characterized by robust economic growth, low inflation, and weak volatility, is definitely over. The current trade war will lead to significant supply chain disruptions, lower growth, and higher inflation, hence to a more stagflationary and volatile environment. Higher for longer interest rates remain a base case. Except, obviously, if something breaks in the financial sector. Corporate insolvencies are up, driven up by pressures on operating margins and a rise in interest expenses. They should continue increasing in the coming quarters, if not years”.
Guests to the event had the opportunity to listen to a panel of experts who shared their perspectives on innovation, financial resilience, and the role of data and technology in shaping the future of trade. These included Valerie Hamley, Executive Director from Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Nikos Sarvanakis, Senior Finance Director for the Middle East from The Coca Cola Company, Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, and Sreedhar Suragouni, Chief Operations & Technology Officer from Sukoon Insurance.
“The Country Risk Conference is Coface’s flagship event, bringing together clients, top executives, brokers, leading business experts, and economists to examine the key risks businesses face today,” said Sandrine Sarikey, CEO Middle East at Coface. “Our goal is to deliver crucial insights into the geopolitical, economic, and technological trends that will shape tomorrow’s business landscape. Through our trade credit insurance, debt collection, and business information services, Coface remains committed to helping companies navigate complex markets with confidence and clarity.”
As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting businesses worldwide, Coface will continue to provide actionable insights and innovative services to help clients safeguard their operations and seize growth opportunities across global markets.
