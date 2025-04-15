Seniors Housing And Care M&A Activity Reaches 176 Deals In Q1:25, According To Acquisition Data From Levinpro LTC.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We have seen M&A activity accelerate throughout 2025, driven by improvements in the capital markets and in the operating environment for seniors housing and care properties," stated Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. "The second quarter has already started at the fastest pace of M&A dealmaking in history."

January dragged down Q1:25's total of publicly announced acquisitions, with just 47 deals, or the lowest monthly total since February 2024. The average monthly deal count in 2023 was around 40 deals, and that shot up to 59 deals per month in 2024. January may have just been an anomaly, as February's deal count rose to 60 transactions and jumped again to 69 deals in March. To read more on the key events from the first quarter of 2025 that impacted seniors housing and care M&A, read "Washington Turmoil and the M&A Market" in April's issue of The SeniorCare Investor, a complimentary copy of which can be found here .

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q1:25 deals, accounting for 41.5%, followed by skilled nursing at 37.5%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 16% of the quarter's total, CCRCs took a 2% share and affordable senior apartments and active adult deals accounted for 2% and 1%, respectively. Also, when stripping the quarter of foreign deals, the property-per-deal ratio is 2.09 in Q1:25, down from 2.55 in Q4:24 and also falling short of both Q3:24 and Q2:24.

"We did not see portfolio deals come back into the M&A market in the first quarter," added Swett. "But we hear from a variety of dealmakers, including brokers, buyers and lenders, that there are more portfolios being marketed for sale and/or are slated for closing in the second quarter."

All long-term care M&A deals dating back to 1993 can be accessed on the LevinPro database. Annual results of the seniors housing and care acquisition markets will be published this year in the 29th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report. Irving Levin Associates was established in 1948 and has offices in New Canaan, Connecticut, and North Bethesda, Maryland. The company publishes research reports and newsletters, and maintains databases on the healthcare and seniors housing M&A markets.

