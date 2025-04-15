TRIPLELIFT COMMEMORATES 100 YEARS OF TELEVISION WITH LANDMARK INDUSTRY REPORT

Report Celebrates Centennial of First Public TV Demonstration and Explores the Future of CTV Advertising

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the Creative SSP transforming digital advertising with innovative technology and immersive ad formats, today released a comprehensive report titled "100 Years of Television," marking the centennial of television's first public demonstration. This milestone anniversary commemorates John Logie Baird's groundbreaking demonstration at Selfridges department store in London exactly 100 years ago this month, an event that would ultimately revolutionize global culture and create a powerful advertising medium.

The report examines television's transformative journey from experimental technology to digital powerhouse, highlighting key moments that reshaped TV advertising across a century of innovation. It also explores how Connected TV (CTV) will continue to evolve as a fully digital medium, offering incredible opportunities for advertisers, publishers, and viewers.

"Television has undergone a remarkable evolution over the past century from Baird's early mechanical demonstrations to today's streaming-first environment," said Andrew King, GM and Product Lead, CTV at TripleLift. "What remains constant is TV's unmatched power to engage audiences through compelling storytelling. As we look to the future, a key question emerges: 'Is TV just going to look like YouTube or Peacock?' Will it become an infinite library with billions of creators, or remain a curated, lean-back experience with a brand entity? It's an existential question for the industry."

The report traces television's transformation through distinct eras, from its experimental beginnings through the broadcast model's establishment in the 1950s, the cable boom of the 1990s, to today's streaming-dominated landscape. Industry experts including former GroupM chief investment officer Rino Scanzoni, former NBCU sales executive Scott Schiller, and CEO of Matter More Media, Tracey Scheppach, provide analysis throughout the report.

Key findings include:



Digital Transformation : TV is rapidly becoming a fully digital medium, with streaming expected to account for 100% of TV consumption within the decade, unlocking new capabilities for advertisers while raising new challenges.

Creative Revolution : AI and automation will fundamentally change both content creation and advertising, with experts predicting more dynamic, personalized, and interactive ad experiences.

Commerce Integration : Shoppable TV experiences will become increasingly important, though standardization and seamless user experiences remain critical challenges. Performance Orientation : "Attribution and outcomes are going to be leading the charge," said Bill McLaughlin, Vice President-Head of CTV Sales at TripleLift. "TV can no longer be an awareness-only medium. I think you'll see a lot more upfront performance deals."

"As the Creative SSP, TripleLift is uniquely positioned to help advertisers navigate television's digital future," said Bill McLaughlin. "We're focused on developing innovative formats and technologies that blend the emotional impact of television with the precision and interactivity of digital media-creating better experiences for consumers and better outcomes for brands."

The "100 Years of Television" report is available for download on the TripleLift website starting April 15, 2025.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the world's leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company's integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one seamless, integrated programmatic platform.

Through its focus on creative, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds better experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide. Learn more at TripleLift .

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT

