AUTOMOTIVE TERMINALS & IGNITION PARTS MANUFACTURED IN THE USA FOR Oems, DISTRIBUTORS

2025-04-15 09:31:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ETCO Automotive Products feature over 1800 standard parts including spark plug and distributor terminals, insulation boots, and battery terminals. Manufactured in the USA for OEMs and major distributors, they meet SAE J2031 & 2032, and ISO 9001:2015 standards and are offered with compatible automated or manual wire-attach equipment and booters.

Supplied in strip form or loose, ETCO Automotive Terminal Products can be stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless steels, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloys including clad and inlaid alloys with thicknesses ranging from 0.006" to 0.078" and tolerances to 0.0005".

ETCO Automotive Products are priced according to type, material, and quantity. Custom part quotations are provided after receipt of prints.

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated

