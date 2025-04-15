AUTOMOTIVE TERMINALS & IGNITION PARTS MANUFACTURED IN THE USA FOR Oems, DISTRIBUTORS
Supplied in strip form or loose, ETCO Automotive Terminal Products can be stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless steels, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloys including clad and inlaid alloys with thicknesses ranging from 0.006" to 0.078" and tolerances to 0.0005".
ETCO Automotive Products are priced according to type, material, and quantity. Custom part quotations are provided after receipt of prints.
SOURCE ETCO Incorporated
