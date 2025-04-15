Interfaith America Launches Pluralism Ad In Times To Square To Bring People Together

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Robert Levinson, a Media Director at Neutron Media , came across an Interfaith America article while researching "bridgebuilding organizations" that his company could support at this moment. He offered Interfaith America the opportunity to broadcast a 30-second video on their Times Square billboard, located at 1500 Broadway.

"We found Interfaith America after looking for organizations that were focused on bridgebuilding. In a time of division, we wanted to offer the space to someone who would focus on the idea of pluralism and togetherness. We think this will not only bring a moment of reprieve, but a hopeful message to America on where to start, build, or rebuild. We hope people will be enticed to learn more about this organization and how to support," said Levinson.

The 30-second ad includes short and inspirational verbiage, along with clips from various collegiate and community programming from Interfaith America. The ad illustrates the beauty and importance of pluralism with a focal message; diversity makes our country stronger and celebrating our differences is important.

CEO of Interfaith America Adam Phillips said, "Given the opportunity to convey a message in one of the most diverse public spaces in the country - let alone the world, we're thrilled to illustrate our values for belonging in a time of great division. These are quintessential American ideals of religious diversity, democracy and how we all are part of the rich tapestry that is our common life. And as they say, if it can happen there in New York City, it can happen anywhere!"

About Interfaith America

Interfaith America was founded in 2002 based on the idea that religious difference should serve as a bridge of cooperation rather than a barrier of division. Interfaith America has evolved from a small Chicago-based nonprofit to the nation's premier interfaith organization. Led by Founder and President Eboo Patel, Interfaith America inspires, equips, and connects leaders and institutions to unlock the potential of America's religious diversity. Utilizing a research-backed approach, IA works across higher education, racial equity, health, workplace, bridge building, democracy, and technology. Interfaithamerica

