CITY FURNITURE LEADS THE CHARGE ON HEART HEALTH, TRAINING WORKFORCE IN LIFESAVING CPR WITH THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Initially motivated by our founder Kevin Koenig's battle with heart disease and further inspired by Damar Hamlin's story at CITY's Heart Dash event two years ago, CITY has taken major steps to create a Nation of Lifesavers . CITY has placed more than 250 CPR training kits throughout Florida and over 1,660 associates have learned the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR-more than 73% of its workforce. With a bold goal of reaching 100%, CITY is setting a new standard for corporate responsibility in heart health.

"At CITY, we believe businesses must take an active role in protecting the health and well-being of their people," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "Training our team in CPR isn't just an investment in our associates-it's a commitment to saving lives in the communities we serve."

"The American Heart Association is proud to have CITY Furniture's support in building a Nation of Lifesavers. Their commitment to CPR training is empowering communities to be ready when every second counts," said Marisol Vera, Executive Director, American Heart Association Greater Miami/Fort Lauderdale. "Together, we are making a lifesaving difference."

CITY Furniture's impact extends beyond training. This year, the company raised $65,000 for the Broward Heart Walk, further supporting the American Heart Association's mission. Through both fundraising efforts and equipping employees with lifesaving skills, CITY is committed to making a lasting difference in the fight against heart disease as part of its 5% Giving Pledge.

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE:

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over twenty-four showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: .

