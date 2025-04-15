Founder Of Heyday Skincare, Adam Ross, Joins Advisory Board To Drive Growth And Expansion For Sunless Tanning Brand Goglow

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- goGLOW, the preferred brand in sunless tanning experience, is thrilled to welcome Adam Ross, a renowned entrepreneur, founder and former CEO of Heyday Skincare, as a Strategic Advisor.

With a dynamic background in mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, and scaling consumer brands, Ross brings invaluable expertise to help propel goGLOW 's growth and strategic vision. With over two decades of experience spanning high-stakes mergers, acquisitions, and entrepreneurial leadership, Ross has been at the forefront of building, advising, and investing in transformative businesses.

Having worked with Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and high-growth startups, he understands what it takes to elevate a brand and maximize enterprise value. His track record includes founding, leading, and advising numerous companies, always with a focus on growth, leadership, and building exceptional customer experiences.

Melanie Richards, Founder and CEO of goGLOW, shares Ross' focus on creating an exceptional customer experience, making this a partnership to watch. "Having Adam Ross on our advisory board is a game-changer for goGLOW. His track record of building and scaling brands is unparalleled, and his ability to see the bigger picture while executing with precision is exactly what we need at this stage of our growth. I couldn't be more thrilled to have him as part of our journey," said Richards.

Ross also expressed his enthusiasm about joining the advisory board, emphasizing his alignment with goGLOW's mission and the team's potential: "goGLOW represents exactly the kind of brand I love working with-one that creates meaningful experiences beyond the transactional. I thrive in environments where talented, ambitious people come together to build something extraordinary, and this team has that energy in spades. With my background in skincare, consumer products, and retail M&A, I see immense opportunities to accelerate goGLOW's expansion and position it for long-term success in collaboration with Melanie Richards' visionary leadership. Together, we have a playbook to scale the business rapidly and strategically while ensuring we navigate challenges with confidence."

With Ross's deep expertise in consumer products, retail strategy, and brand monetization, goGLOW is positioned to continue capitalizing on key growth opportunities while enhancing its overall market impact. His involvement will be instrumental in shaping goGLOW's strategic roadmap and executing initiatives that drive sustained success across franchise and retail expansion.

About goGLOW

At goGLOW, our mission is to empower individuals to radiate confidence, inside and out. We're transforming how people achieve a sunless glow with innovative, patented, state-of-the-art air filtration sunless tanning equipment and a line of vegan, plant-based skincare products that deliver confidence and measurable results. By prioritizing strong relationships, education and purposeful franchise expansion, we're building a trusted brand making a lasting impact and providing opportunities across communities in the US.

SOURCE goGLOW

