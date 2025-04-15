Urology Devices Market Size To Hit USD 64.46 Billion By 2032, Driven By Aging Population And Technological Advancements – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 34.08 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 64.46 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.35% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Application:
In 2023, kidney disease controlled the market of urology devices and accounted for more than 37% of the total market share. This is because the occurrence of chronic kidney ailments like nephrolithiasis and renal failure has increased. The increased number of dialysis and stone extraction procedures is also driving the demand for innovative lithotripsy and catheterization devices. Conversely, the urology cancer segment, specifically prostate and bladder cancers, is the quickest-growing segment due to improved early screening methods and precision-targeted treatments.
By Product:
The hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics segment captured the largest revenue share in the urology devices market in 2023 and held around 48% of the overall market. This is because they have extensive use of technologically superior urology instruments, extensive diagnostic care, and easy access to trained medical specialists. However, the home healthcare segment is the most rapidly growing segment and is mainly prompted by the increased need for self-catheterization devices and home urinary care products among patients with chronic illness and the aged.
By End-User:
Hospitals, ASCs, and clinics represented 45% of the overall urology devices market in 2023. This is due to the presence of sophisticated surgical and diagnostic facilities and greater patient traffic. The most rapidly growing end-user category is specialty urology centers due to the growing demand for customized treatment protocols, specialized care pathways, and reduced patient turnaround times.
Urology Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
- Instruments
- Dialysis Devices
- Hemodialysis Devices Peritoneal Dialysis Devices
- Laparoscopes Resectoscopes Ureteroscopes Nephroscopes Cystoscopes
- Dialysis Consumables Catheters Guidewires Stents & Implants Retrieval Devices & Extractors Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, And Needle Holders Dilator Sets & Urethral Access Sheaths Drainage Bags Biopsy Devices Tubes & Distal Attachments Other Consumables & Accessories
By Application
- Kidney Diseases Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Urinary Stones Urinary Incontinence Urological Cancer Erectile Dysfunction Pelvic Organ Prolapse Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals, Ascs, And Clinics Dialysis Centers Home Care Settings
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the worldwide urology devices market in 2023 due to a robust healthcare system, superior rates of adoption of minimally invasive technologies, and ongoing technology innovation by key industry players. North America also enjoys positive reimbursement policies and growing investments in research and development.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This is being driven by the rising urological disorders, growing health consciousness, improved rural healthcare access, and urbanization. China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in medical technology as well as in urology infrastructure, with this setting up for long-term market growth across the region.
Recent Developments in the Urology Devices Market
- September 2024 – Medtronic plc launched an advanced lithotripsy system with enhanced stone fragmentation capabilities, aiming to reduce procedure time and improve outcomes in kidney stone treatment. March 2024 – Olympus Corporation introduced a next-generation flexible ureteroscope with improved imaging quality for better navigation during complex procedures. January 2024 – Boston Scientific released an innovative single-use ureteroscope, promoting sterility and reducing the risk of cross-contamination in clinical settings.
Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
- Globally, over 850 million people were affected by kidney disorders in 2023. The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) among men over 60 was estimated at 50%, significantly increasing the demand for urology interventions. North America recorded the highest number of urological procedures, with over 4.5 million cases performed, followed by Europe with 3.2 million and Asia Pacific with 2.9 million, indicating a growing trend in minimally invasive surgeries. The usage of endoscopic and lithotripsy devices is expected to double globally by 2032, with annual unit shipments projected to reach over 15 million by the end of the forecast period. In 2023, North America allocated nearly 12% of total healthcare expenditure to urology and nephrology, reflecting a substantial investment in treatment infrastructure and diagnostics. Asia Pacific saw a 9.5% increase in private healthcare spending on urological care. Hospitals accounted for 60% of all urology device purchases globally, while specialty clinics and ASCs made up 25% and 10%, respectively. The demand for disposable devices increased by 18% year-over-year, driven by infection control concerns.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Urology Devices Market by Product
8. Urology Devices Market by Application
9. Urology Devices Market by End User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
