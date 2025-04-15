Urology Devices Market Size To Hit USD 64.46 Billion By 2032, Driven By Aging Population And Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Projects 7.35% CAGR from 2024–2032 as Demand Grows for Minimally Invasive and Smart Urological Solutions Austin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Urology Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 64.46 billion by 2032 from its valuation of USD 34.08 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2024 to 2032. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases, prostate diseases, and urinary incontinence, together with the inclusion of advanced, minimally invasive technologies, has greatly increased the demand for urology devices globally. Moreover, the aging world population and enhanced awareness of early diagnosis and treatment have continued to drive market growth. The U.S. Urology Devices Market, which accounts for a large share of global revenues, was worth USD 17 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand to USD 29.58 billion by 2032. This expansion is primarily fueled by a high rate of urological disorders, rising healthcare spending, and early adoption of technologically sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

Urology Devices Market Overview The urology devices market is experiencing strong growth due to the confluence of demographic, technological, and epidemiological trends. The increased prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary tract infections (UTIs), and urologic cancers has greatly increased the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices. The growing demand for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures is also driving the development of endoscopy, laser treatment, and lithotripsy systems. In addition, increased healthcare infrastructure expansion in emerging economies and rising investment in urology-specific R&D by market leaders are fueling the market's growth. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic imaging, along with the increasing use of disposable urological instruments to avoid cross-contamination, is also transforming the scene. As more people become aware and undergo screening, especially in the elderly population, the demand for urology devices worldwide is set to grow over the next decade.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 34.08 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 64.46 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.35% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Application:

In 2023, kidney disease controlled the market of urology devices and accounted for more than 37% of the total market share. This is because the occurrence of chronic kidney ailments like nephrolithiasis and renal failure has increased. The increased number of dialysis and stone extraction procedures is also driving the demand for innovative lithotripsy and catheterization devices. Conversely, the urology cancer segment, specifically prostate and bladder cancers, is the quickest-growing segment due to improved early screening methods and precision-targeted treatments.

By Product:

The hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics segment captured the largest revenue share in the urology devices market in 2023 and held around 48% of the overall market. This is because they have extensive use of technologically superior urology instruments, extensive diagnostic care, and easy access to trained medical specialists. However, the home healthcare segment is the most rapidly growing segment and is mainly prompted by the increased need for self-catheterization devices and home urinary care products among patients with chronic illness and the aged.

By End-User:

Hospitals, ASCs, and clinics represented 45% of the overall urology devices market in 2023. This is due to the presence of sophisticated surgical and diagnostic facilities and greater patient traffic. The most rapidly growing end-user category is specialty urology centers due to the growing demand for customized treatment protocols, specialized care pathways, and reduced patient turnaround times.

Urology Devices Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the worldwide urology devices market in 2023 due to a robust healthcare system, superior rates of adoption of minimally invasive technologies, and ongoing technology innovation by key industry players. North America also enjoys positive reimbursement policies and growing investments in research and development.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This is being driven by the rising urological disorders, growing health consciousness, improved rural healthcare access, and urbanization. China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in medical technology as well as in urology infrastructure, with this setting up for long-term market growth across the region.

Recent Developments in the Urology Devices Market



September 2024 – Medtronic plc launched an advanced lithotripsy system with enhanced stone fragmentation capabilities, aiming to reduce procedure time and improve outcomes in kidney stone treatment.

March 2024 – Olympus Corporation introduced a next-generation flexible ureteroscope with improved imaging quality for better navigation during complex procedures. January 2024 – Boston Scientific released an innovative single-use ureteroscope, promoting sterility and reducing the risk of cross-contamination in clinical settings.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Globally, over 850 million people were affected by kidney disorders in 2023. The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) among men over 60 was estimated at 50%, significantly increasing the demand for urology interventions.

North America recorded the highest number of urological procedures, with over 4.5 million cases performed, followed by Europe with 3.2 million and Asia Pacific with 2.9 million, indicating a growing trend in minimally invasive surgeries.

The usage of endoscopic and lithotripsy devices is expected to double globally by 2032, with annual unit shipments projected to reach over 15 million by the end of the forecast period.

In 2023, North America allocated nearly 12% of total healthcare expenditure to urology and nephrology, reflecting a substantial investment in treatment infrastructure and diagnostics. Asia Pacific saw a 9.5% increase in private healthcare spending on urological care. Hospitals accounted for 60% of all urology device purchases globally, while specialty clinics and ASCs made up 25% and 10%, respectively. The demand for disposable devices increased by 18% year-over-year, driven by infection control concerns.





