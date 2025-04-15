Faith, Family, And Community: Statewide Summit Rallies Support For West Virginia's Foster Care System

Statewide event offers continuing education for foster parents and social workers; unites community and child welfare leaders to support vulnerable children

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Virginia's premier foster care summit returns for its fourth year this spring. The 2025 All In Foster Care Summit will be held Wednesday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at River Ridge Church in Charleston, bringing together child welfare professionals, church leaders, foster/adoptive families, and community advocates for a full day of equipping, educating, and engaging around foster care.

This year's Summit theme,“A Shared Vision for Foster Care,” will focus on uniting churches, child welfare professionals, businesses, and community organizations in a collective effort to ensure that every child and family in West Virginia has the support they need to thrive.

“West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of children in foster care in the country,” said Greg Clutter, Director, Chestnut Mountain Village.“This Summit is a call to action-empowering everyday people, churches, and organizations to step into the story and provide real solutions for vulnerable children.”

The Summit will offer valuable continuing education for professionals and caregivers. Licensed social workers can earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs), and certified West Virginia foster parents will receive training certificates for sessions attended (Social Work CEUs sponsored by Mission West Virginia, Inc. provider #490129). These educational opportunities make the Summit an ideal event for those seeking both personal growth and professional development in the child welfare space.

Summit highlights include:

Dynamic Speakers:

-Brian Mavis, Founder of America's Kids Belong

-Jamie Finn, Author and Founder of Foster the Family

-Jason Johnson, National Director at the Christian Alliance for Orphans

Breakout Sessions & Workshops offering hands-on strategies and spiritual insight:

-Envisioning and Designing Foster-Friendly West Virginia Communities

-A Practical Guide to Mobilizing Your Church for Foster Care

-Secondary Trauma & Biblical Self-Care

Collaborative Cohorts and Networking Opportunities for pastors, foster and adoptive parents, social workers, and community advocates.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM (Coffee & Connection begins at 8:15 AM)

Location: River Ridge Church, Charleston, WV

Registration Fee: $25 per person

Registration Website:

Promotional videos for the summit are available at the links below:

Be Part of the Change: 2025 All In Foster Care Summit

Greg Clutter, Director, Chestnut Mountain Village

Everyone Can Help: Join the 2025 All In Foster Care Summit

Melissa Cargill, Community Coordinator, Chestnut Mountain Village

ABOUT CHESTNUT MOUNTAIN VILLAGE: Chestnut Mountain Village (“The Village”), a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, is dedicated to creating Christ-centered communities to provide hope and homes for West Virginia's vulnerable kids and families. To do this, the Village guides and equips West Virginia churches to care for vulnerable children and families by providing a proven, step-by-step ministry model that amplifies the Gospel, provides opportunities for spiritual growth, and involves the entire church.

ABOUT CHESTNUT MOUNTAIN RANCH: Chestnut Mountain Ranch (“the Ranch”) is a Christ-centered home and school in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Ranch reaches the hearts of young men and restores broken families through a structured, loving community. Located just six miles south of Morgantown on 300 beautiful acres, the Ranch has a vision of restoring hope to children and families by providing a place for family restoration and a safe haven for boys and families in crisis.

Greg Clutter

Chestnut Mountain Village

+1 304-612-6265

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.