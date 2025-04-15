Planet Home Lending Welcomes Derek Watkins As Retail Sales Manager

Derek Watkins

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Retail Sales Manager Derek Watkins (NMLS ID# 588661) whose team includes Mortgage Loan Officers Clyde“Butch” Harrison (NMLS ID# 120494) and Loan Officer Assistant Colleen Moss (NMLS ID# 684471). The team is licensed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.“Planet Home Lending's commitment to delivering top-tier products, technology, and support makes it an ideal home for mortgage professionals looking to grow,” Watkins said.“I'm excited to join a company with a strong foundation and forward-thinking approach, and I look forward to helping our loan originators succeed in today's evolving market.”Watkins brings a vast amount of expertise in mortgage banking, sales management, and business development. While he and his team have experience in an array of loan products, including FHA, VA and conventional loans, his team specializes in the growing segment of manufactured housing, bringing deep expertise in its unique financing needs. With strong industry relationships in the Southeast and access to Planet's One-Time Close (OTC) new home construction product, the team is able to streamline lending for affordable, quality housing.“Manufactured housing is essential to expanding affordable homeownership, and I'm excited to be part of Planet's innovative approach in this space,” he said.“We're growing our national reach to manufactured home dealers committed to helping more people achieve their homeownership dreams. With the right financing solutions, we can support first-time buyers, empty nesters, and the overall growth of this vital housing segment. I look forward to collaborating with homebuyers, retailers, and industry partners to make the process smoother and more accessible for everyone.”According to the American Housing Survey, manufactured homes make up 5.4% of occupied housing in the country. The rise of multi-section manufactured homes and a growing number of units titled as real estate indicate a shift in consumer preferences toward them as options that mirror site-built homes in size, functionality, and financing. Expanding their availability through education, innovation, and zoning reform can further enhance access to quality, affordable homeownership.“Derek's leadership and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sales team and market presence,” said Andy Insua, Regional Sales Manager, at Planet Home Lending.“His commitment to growing our manufactured housing business and supporting loan originators align perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class mortgage solutions to the industry.”Planet's other offerings, such as OTC new home construction loans, the buy-before-you-sell Purchase EDGE program, and financing for affordable manufactured homes, give Watkins and his team the opportunity to help more borrowers achieve homeownership and increase market share.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit or

