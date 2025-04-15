403
Turkish Airlines and Galataport Istanbul Join Forces at Miami Seatrade Cruise Global
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, and Galataport Istanbul, home to the world’s first and only underground cruise terminal, participated together in the Seatrade Cruise Global Fair which took place in Miami between 7-10 April and considered as one of the cruise tourism industry’s most prestigious events.
These two strong brands shared a joint booth to support Türkiye’s position as a global hub for cruise tourism. Visitors of the booth were introduced to Istanbul’s unique experiences, new flight destinations, and investments in cruise tourism. This collaboration aims to contribute to Türkiye becoming an even more prominent player in global cruise tourism, encourage more cruise companies to include Istanbul in their itineraries, and increase the number of passengers arriving in the country.
Turkish Airlines showcased the travel options it offers to cruise passengers through its unparalleled and extensive flight network along with its award-winning service to tourism professionals and investors from the United States market.
Galataport Istanbul, previously awarded “Port of the Year” at Seatrade Cruise Global, unveiled new services aimed at enhancing passenger experience, such as the “Port Pass,” to visitors at this year’s event for the first time.
