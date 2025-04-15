403
35-Year-Old Male weighing 160 kgs Loses 48 Kgs After Robot-Aided Bariatric Surgery at Fortis Bannerghatta
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 15 April 2025 – Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru has successfully performed a robot-aided bariatric surgery on a 35-year-old man weighing 160 kgs, offering him a new lease of life. Under the expert care of Dr. Manish Joshi, Additional Directo– – Surgical Gastroenterology, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, the minimally invasive procedure not only reduced surgical risk but also accelerated his recovery. The transformative surgery enabled him to lose 48 Kgs over 05 months, thus beginning his journey towards a healthier lifestyle.
Patient Suraj had been battling morbid obesity (severe obesity) and obstructive sleep apnea for over five years, becoming dependent on a BiPAP machine (a device that helps people breathe more easily by providing air at two different pressure levels while they sleep) since the COVID-19 pandemic. Living with obesity, he faced daily challenges that severely impacted his physical and mental well-being. His health, independence and confidence had drastically diminished, leaving him feeling isolated and in despair need of medical help. His weight caused constant fatigue, difficulty breathing and walking, accompanied by erratic sleep patterns.
Over time, Suraj experienced recurrent ICU admissions for respiratory failure, often requiring extended hospital stays. His condition was further evaluated by Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Direc–or – Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, who diagnosed him with severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and a serious variant of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome. These complications had made his respiratory status critical and presented an added challenge for any potential surgical intervention. Recognizing that morbid obesity was the root cause of’Suraj’s respiratory issues and frequent hospitalizations, Dr. Padegal advised him to consult Dr. Manish Joshi for a potentially life-saving bariatric procedure.
With a strong resolve to overcome years of struggle and regain control of his health, Suraj approached Dr. Manish Joshi. A thorough medical evaluation confirmed the diagnosis of Morbid Obesity. Given the complexity of his condition, Dr. Joshi recommended Robotic Sleeve Gastrectomy a cutting-edge, minimally invasive weight-loss surgery that reduces the size of the stomach to promote long-term weight loss. Leveraging advanced robotic technology for enhanced precision, this approach was identified as the most effective option to improve Suraj’s health and overall quality of life.
Giving details of the case Dr Manish Joshi, Additional Director- Surgical Gastroenterology, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru said, “Given Mr S’raj’s medical history, it was essential to perform a surgery that not only helped him lose weight but also addressed the breathing issues associated with his obstructive sleep apnea. Robotic sleeve gastrectomy is a precise and effective procedure that reduces the size of the stomach, helping patients feel full with much smaller portions of food. The use of robot-aided technology allows for greater precision and reduces the risk of complications. Through this procedure, we were able to assist him in achieving significant weight loss. Mr. Suraj is now on the road to recovery, with renewed hope for a healthier and more active”life.”
Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, D–rector – Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, “ said’“Suraj’s case highlights how obesity is not just — w’ight issue—it’s a life-threatening condition when linked with severe OSA and obesity hypoventilation syndrome. Obesity-related health complications like diabetes, hypertension, and severe OSA can all reduce or reverse with obesity surgery, which can be life-changing and life-saving. Addressing the root cause is’key, and in Suraj’s case, bariatric surgery was not only approp”iate but essential.”
After undergoing the robot-aided bariatric surgery, Suraj has lost an incredible 48 kgs and can now walk without support. He has rediscovered the joy of simple pleasures, like taking walks outdoors and spending quality time with his family. His need for respiratory support has significantly reduced, and he has had no further ICU admissions marking a meaningful improvement in his overall health and quality of life.
Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said “At Fortis, we take pride in offering the latest medical technology to provide the best possible care for our patients. Robotic bariatric surgery is one such example of how we blend advanced technology with expert care to tr’nsform lives. Mr. Suraj’s successful treatment stands as a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for complex health challenges. We are honoured to be part of his journey toward better health.”
