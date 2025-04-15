Roast Battle Canada And Just For Laughs Galas Return To Montreal Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire), one of the boldest and most hilariously unfiltered shows on TV, is back foronand. Hosted by the ever-charismatic, with returning judges, and, the series brings together Canada's edgiest comics for no-holds-barred verbal showdowns.

Meanwhile, the legendary Just For Laughs Galas return with CBC , continuing a celebrated tradition of star-studded stand-up. Past editions have welcomed hosts like Mae Martin, Eddie Izzard, Leslie Jones, and Jack Whitehall , as well as crowd favorites such as Debra DiGiovanni, Nimesh Patel, Mark Forward , and Langston Kerman .

"As the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival begins a new chapter, we look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to shine a spotlight on some of Canada's best comedians," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media . "Viewers can expect even more laughs, barbs, and outrageous moments in this new season of Roast Battle Canada ."

"We're proud to bring the Galas back to the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival and continue showcasing top Canadian comedy," said Trish Williams , Executive Director, Scripted Content, CBC. "CBC is committed to amplifying emerging and established Canadian stand-up talent and we're excited to continue to do so from the world's biggest comedy event in Montreal, alongside some of the best-known comedians from around the world."

"These renewals mark a pivotal moment in the festival's relaunch," said Sylvain Parent-Bédard , Executive Producer, President & CEO of Just For Laughs . "We're honored to continue our creative partnerships with Bell Media and CBC to deliver bold, premium comedy that reflects both Canadian excellence and international appeal."

"At Just For Laughs, we love to champion comedians and create platforms to support them at every stage of their careers-whether it's making their debut as a New Face, competing on Roast Battle Canada, or starring on a JFL Gala. These programs are significant milestones in a comedian's professional journey, and we are proud to partner with Bell and CBC to help bring them to life," said Nick Brazao , Head of Programming & Talent at Just For Laughs .

Executive Producers:

Sylvain Parent-Bedard - President and CEO, Just For Laughs

Nick Brazao - Head of Talent & Programming, Just For Laughs

Spencer Griffin - Head of Development & Creative Strategy, Just For Laughs

ABOUT JUST FOR LAUGHS Created in 1983, Just For Laughs is a world leader in comedy. Just For Laughs organises numerous festivals, including the world's largest comedy festival in Montréal. The company has launched the careers of many renowned comedians and entertained millions of spectators each year through its festivals and content broadcast in more than 150 countries. Just For Laughs manages the careers of artists and produces shows, musicals, television series and films. Just For Laughs is also the organiser of the annual ComedyPRO conference. Just For Laughs is a leading brand of the Just For Entertainment Group which, since its foundation in 1997, has established itself as an international leader in creating a world of entertainment. Just For Entertainment was historically known as ComediHa!

