ANGELINA BAKERY CROSSES THE HUDSON: ICONIC NYC BAKERY OPENS FIRST NJ LOCATION IN FORT LEE WITH EXCLUSIVE FUNG BROS COLLABORATION

Angelina Bakery brings its beloved Italian pastries and a unique Asian-Italian collaboration to New Jersey's vibrant Fort Lee community.

FORT LEE, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelina Bakery, the acclaimed New York City bakery famous for serving the "Greatest Bomboloni in America," proudly announces the opening of its first-ever store outside New York City at 142 Linwood Plaza, Fort Lee, New Jersey. This significant milestone expands Angelina Bakery's beloved Italian pastries and unique culinary flair to the diverse and vibrant Fort Lee community.

The official Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for May , featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and complimentary tasting party of its most iconic products to celebrate.

Store rendering

FungBros with Smala Sauce

This store also has an exciting collaboration in the works with SMÁLÀ Chili Oil, created by the Fung Bros-prominent Chinese-American YouTubers celebrated for their influential cultural commentary and innovative approach to food. This special partnership perfectly showcases Angelina Bakery's cultural fusion, highlighting founder Tony Park's Korean-Italian heritage alongside SMÁLÀ's distinct blend of Chinese and Italian culinary traditions. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and purchase SMÁLÀ Chili Oil, which pairs exceptionally well with Italian dishes, especially pinsa and pasta.

Andrew Fung of the Fung Bros expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Growing up around Asian-American and Italian-American communities, we learned firsthand how beautifully these cultures complement each other, especially in places like Fort Lee. Partnering with Angelina Bakery for their first expansion outside NYC celebrates exactly that spirit."

Angelina Bakery will also offer complimentary food throughout its soft opening weekend ( Thursday, April 17 to Saturday, April 19 ) as a special introduction to the Fort Lee community. Event specifics will be shared via Instagram (@angelinabakerynyc).

Media representatives interested in attending or seeking additional information should RSVP or send inquiries to [email protected] .

For more details, visit or follow Angelina Bakery on Instagram: @angelinabakerynyc.

About Angelina Bakery

Angelina Bakery is a New York City-based bakery specializing in authentic Italian pastries and innovative desserts. Founded by Tony Park in 2018, Angelina Bakery combines traditional Italian baking methods with modern culinary creativity, quickly becoming a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. With multiple locations across Manhattan, Angelina Bakery continues its mission of bringing exceptional, handcrafted Italian flavors to a growing audience throughout the tri-state area.

About SMÁLÀ Chili Oil

Inspired by the vibrant neighborhoods of Chinatown and Little Italy, SMÁLÀ Chili Oil blends aromatic spices with a smooth, mala numbing sensation. Developed meticulously over 14 months with premium ingredients, SMÁLÀ combines Sichuan and Calabrian chili flavors to elevate a wide variety of dishes.

SOURCE Angelina Bakery

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED