KLC Investors Have Opportunity To Join Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. ("KinderCare" or "the Company") (NYSE: KLC ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. KinderCare announced its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025. The Company reported an operating loss of $89.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to a profit of $48.7 million for the same period in the previous year. The Company blamed an increase in equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 reimbursements. The Company's 2025 guidance also fell short of estimates. Based on this news, shares of KinderCare fell by 22.17% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]



SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED