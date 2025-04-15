Night Owl Security Products Introduces Solar-Powered Battery Camera For Extended Coverage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Battery-powered cameras provide easy installation but often require frequent recharging, particularly in high-traffic areas where increased activity depletes the battery more quickly. While adjusting settings to reduce triggers can help extend battery life, it may also limit motion detection and impact video coverage. The Night Owl Solar-Powered Battery Camera addresses this challenge by utilizing its built-in solar panel to help maintain battery charge, allowing users to keep optimal settings for motion detection without the worry of frequent recharging-ensuring more reliable security coverage.

"Intentionally reducing your camera's detection sensitivity to save battery life or worse, having a non-functioning camera until you get back up the ladder to recharge or replace your batteries defeats the primary purpose of having security cameras in the first place," said Ron Ferris, CEO of Night Owl. "Our new Solar-Powered Battery Camera can dramatically extend battery life, thereby maintaining convenient, reliable coverage."

Flexible and Secure Connectivity for Every Security Need

The Night Owl Solar-Powered Battery Camera offers multiple connectivity options to balance security and convenience. Unlike cameras that rely solely on household Wi-Fi, Night Owl's point-to-point Wi-Fi connection directly links cameras to recorders or hubs, making it more secure and harder to intercept. For greater range and flexibility, cameras can also connect via home Wi-Fi, though this is less secure. While wireless cameras and recorders require backup power to stay operational during outages, battery-powered options like the Solar-Powered Battery Camera continue working independently, reducing downtime concerns.

With versatile connectivity, customizable security options, and a privacy-first design, users can confidently build and manage their ideal home security system-whether for active surveillance or everyday monitoring.

The Night Owl Solar-Powered Battery Camera offers a comprehensive range of features to enhance security and the user experience:



Flexible Setup Options: Use the camera as a standalone device connected to your Wi-Fi network or add cameras to a Night Owl recorder (sold separately) for an integrated system.

Flexible Storage Choices: Easily customize your storage setup to fit your needs. Connect to your home Wi-Fi and utilize the Night Owl Protect Cloud for seamless recording, playback, and downloads via your mobile device. Alternatively, store footage locally on a microSD card. For enhanced security, link your device to a Night Owl hub or recorder using Night Owl's secure point-to-point Wi-Fi connection.

Seamless Wi-Fi Connectivity: Easily connect to your home network and access live feeds or recordings with the free Night Owl Protect app .

Instant Alerts: Get alerts on your mobile device when the camera detects humans or vehicles, keeping you updated wherever you go.

High-Quality 2K Video Resolution: Capture essential details in 2K resolution, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Real-Time 2-Way Audio: Communicate quickly or sound an alarm with a built-in siren or use preset messages to interact with visitors or deter trespassers.

Excellent Night Vision : See clearly even in low-light conditions, providing around-the-clock surveillance. Smart Detection : Advanced motion detection helps identify people and vehicles, reducing false alerts from irrelevant motion.

Privacy-First Security; Owned & Operated in the U.S.

Night Owl is committed to providing security solutions that protect customer privacy and data. All Night Owl security products meet strict compliance standards, including Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) guidelines. By adhering to national security regulations and ensuring products are free from banned components, Night Owl guarantees that its devices can be safely used in homes and businesses without the risk of unauthorized access to video footage.

Additionally, Night Owl upholds a strict privacy policy, promising never to use customer data for marketing purposes, sell personal information to third parties, or allow unauthorized access to video footage. With a privacy-first approach, Night Owl ensures that customers remain in control of their security, providing peace of mind that their data stays protected and secure.

Night Owl's security ecosystem is designed for flexibility and interconnectivity, allowing customers to create a customized security system that fits their specific needs. In addition to the Solar-Powered Battery Camera, Night Owl offers a full range of wired and wireless smart security cameras, recorders, and accessories. Whether securing a single-entry point or covering an entire property with multiple cameras and intelligent features, Night Owl's products work together seamlessly to provide a comprehensive, tailored security solution for homes and businesses.

For more information on Night Owl's Solar-Powered Battery Camera, visit .

About Night Owl Security Products

Founded in 2009, Night Owl Security Products is a leading innovator in smart security solutions, providing high-quality wired and wireless security systems for homes and businesses. With a commitment to reliability, advanced technology, and user-friendly features, Night Owl offers cutting-edge surveillance systems, including mobile app integration and secure cloud storage. Night Owl prioritizes customer privacy and data protection, ensuring its products comply with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) guidelines for security and reliability. Built on the principles of safety and accessibility, Night Owl empowers customers to monitor their properties with confidence, anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Night Owl Security Products