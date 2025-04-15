Bayport Credit Union Announces New Chief Information Officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jonathan Harrell has been appointed Chief Information Officer. In this role, Harrell will oversee BayPort's IT strategy, ensuring its technology infrastructure supports the credit union's goals and drives innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our team. His passion for technology and his innovative approach to problem solving and efficiency make him the perfect fit to lead us into BayPort's next chapter of growth and success," said Jim Mears, President/Chief Executive Officer.

Harrell's appointment to Chief Information Officer follows the recent retirement of Denise McRoberts, after 16 years of distinguished service and faithful dedication to BayPort.

Harrell has more than 30 years of IT experience with specific expertise in operations, project management, software development, security management, call centers, disaster recovery, infrastructure design, and virtualization.

Prior to joining BayPort, Harrell most recently served as Vice President of IT with Langley Federal Credit Union. Prior to this role, he spent a distinguished 23 years with Regent University serving in various roles including Chief Information Officer, Associate Vice President of IT; Director of Network Engineering and Media Services; and Manager of Networking Engineering.

Harrell holds a Master of Business Administration from Regent University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Old Dominion University.

In his free time, Harrell serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Volunteer Hampton Roads and is a member of 757CIO.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

