Pepsi Amphitheater At Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff, Ariz. Presented By R Entertainment North Announces Extraordinary Concert Season For Summer 2025

The venue, a jewel in the Pines, is the ultimate summer entertainment destination for visitors looking to slow things down and enjoy all that Northern Arizona has to offer. For more than a decade, R Entertainment North has delivered world class entertainment here, hosting the likes of Sheryl Crow, Steve Martin, Robert Plant, Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, Teddy Swims, The String Cheese Incident and others who perform amidst the largest contiguous Ponderosa Pine Forest in the world, when it offers perhaps the best weather anywhere in June and July. Guests travel from throughout the Southwest, across the country, and even abroad to experience this one-of-a-kind entertainment venue.

Pepsi Amphitheater in Northern Arizona's Coconino County announces Summer 2025 lineup.

Pepsi Amphitheater rolls into Season 13 on a 'high,' consistently named "Best Live Music Venue" by the Arizona Daily Sun six years in row.

Pepsi Amphitheater's 2025 schedule to date features:



Sat., April 26. Midland. The Get Lucky Tour. Kicking off the summer season in the cool pines is American country music group Midland.

Fri., May 2. Sierra Ferrel . Four-time Grammy Award winner Sierra Ferrel incorporates musical elements of folk, bluegrass and gypsy jazz.

Sat., May 3. Los Lonely Boys. Known for their unique musical style of 'Texican Rock n' Roll' combining Texas blues, brown-eyed soul, country and Tejano music, Los Lonely Boys are set to bring the energy of their 30-year career to the cool pines.

Tues., June 10. Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen. Known for his role as "Walker" on TV's Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham began his career in the spotlight with country music and makes his Northern Arizona debut this summer.

Sat. June 21. Yachtley Crew. The popular nautical-attire-wearing crew returns to Pepsi Amphitheater for another evening of yacht-rock in the cool pines.

Tues., June 24. Lake Street Dive. The five-piece band known for blending soul, folk, jazz, classic pop and more, tours this summer with their latest album 'Good Together.'

Fri., June 27. Ian Munsick. Ian is a rising star in the country music scene and makes his debut at Pepsi Amphitheater with the release of his upcoming and third studio album "Eagle Feather."

Thurs., July 3. Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles". This Southern California group has become the most successful, longest running show of its kind. Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles" is the only show to have ever received "Official Authorization" to perform the Eagles catalog of music.

Fri., July 4. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Annual patriotic concert featuring live performances from the renowned Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.

Sat. July 12. Rhiannon Giddens and the Old-Time Revue . Rhiannon's unique music style of eclectic folk banjo playing was featured on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album on the widely popular song 'Texas Hold 'Em.'

Wed. July 16. 311: Unity Tour 2025. The American rock band returns to Pepsi Amphitheater touring with their newest and 14th studio album Full Bloom.

Fri., July 18 – Sat., July 19. Escape to Coconino. The popular 2-day EDM festival returns with Relentless Beats. Fans have coined the term "Coconauts" after last year's wildly popular Coconino Campout.

Thurs., Aug. 7 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Three-time Grammy Award winning county bluegrass band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band stops in Northern Arizona during their "All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour."

Thurs., Aug. 21. Michael Franti & Spearhead. Singer, songwriter, musician, poet, activist, documentarian and rapper returns to the cool pines for the seventh time.

Mon., Aug. 25. Shakey Graves. American musician and actor, known for combining blues, folk, country and rock n' roll, makes his Pepsi Amphitheater debut. Shakey Graves has appeared on Late Night television and won Best Emerging Artist at the Americana Music Awards.

Wed., Aug. 27. Sam Barber. Country music star from Missouri began his music career posting singing videos online in 2021. Now he has released an album, two EP's, several charting singles and averages 11 million Spotify monthly listeners.

Fri., Sept. 5. Santa Fe Klan. Singer-songwriter and rapper blends his sound of gritty rap and hip-hop with Mexican regional folk sounds and Latin rhythms to amass millions of views on YouTube as a rising star.

Wed., Sept. 10 – Mon., Sept. 15. Pickin' in the Pines. The 19th annual world-class bluegrass and acoustic music festival returns.

Sat., Sept. 20. Texas Hippie Coalition. Heavy metal band Texas Hippie Coalition is joined by other musical artists including Kingdom Come, Shaw Davis, VK Lynn, The Rising Fall, Zita and Awaiting Abigail. Tues., Sept. 30. Iron & Wine and Band of Horses. Indie Folk singer/songwriter Iron & Wine is joined by American rock group Band of Horses on the Pepsi Amphitheater stage.

More show dates to be announced.

Elevating each performance are the towering Ponderosa Pines; the region's natural beauty including sunsets over Mt. Humphrey's at 12,633 feet, Arizona's summit; hiking; fishing; birdwatching and more, and a cool 70 degrees at 7,000 feet.

Reed Glick, partner, R Entertainment, said: "It's been a wild ride, and throughout the last decade and more, we've been able to make it better every year."

Kerry Dunne, partner, R Entertainment, said: "Over the last 13 years, we've been proud to deliver exciting musical performances and events at Pepsi Amphitheater, literally carved into the forest of Northern Arizona's Coconino County. It's that kind of place and we light it up every summer."

SPONSORS . Season 2025 at Pepsi Amphitheater is presented by Pepsi-Cola and Nackard Pepsi® of Northern Arizona; Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort; Hensley Beverage Co.; Mother Road Brewing Co.; Four Peaks Brewing Co.; Bajarriba Tequila; Noble Herb; Findlay Toyota Flagstaff; Tito's Handmade Vodka; The Finnish Long Drink; Grimaldi's Pizzeria; Lerner & Rowe; and Celsius Energy Drinks.

TICKETS, CASHLESS VENUE & MORE. Tickets are available at PepsiAmp . Pepsi Amphitheater management wishes to remind all guests that it is a cashless venue and implements a clear bag policy.

Pepsi Amphitheater is part of the Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Complex, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 8600. Take I-17, Airport Exit 337 and continue west into Fort Tuthill County Park. Follow the loop road until reaching the 'Amphitheater' sign.

The public is invited to follow Pepsi Amphitheater on Facebook @PepsiAmp and Instagram and Twitter @PepsiAmpFlag. Also visit PepsiAmp for tickets and the latest information.

About Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park is presented by R Entertainment North. The outdoor venue in Northern Arizona's Coconino County, near Flagstaff, is nestled amidst the largest contiguous Ponderosa Pine Forest in the world, with a 9,500 square foot rooftop that enhances acoustic quality and accommodates added covered seating. The venue celebrates a season of diverse musical entertainment of rock, jazz, blues, blue grass, reggae and more, as well as events and festivals, and is consistently voted "Best Live Music Venue" by the Arizona Daily Sun and FlagLIVE! For 13 years, R Entertainment North LLC has managed and programmed the captivating amphitheater ideally situated at a cool elevation of 6,900 feet, delivering live, world-class entertainment to fans from throughout Arizona, the greater Southwest, Southern California, Southwest Colorado, Las Vegas and Albuquerque. Follow Pepsi Amphitheater on Instagram and X @PepsiAmpFlag and Facebook/pepsiamp. For tickets and information, visit PepsiAmp or call 480.656.9940.

