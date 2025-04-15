Vortex Promotes Two Long-Time Employees To Key Executive Positions To Drive Growth In Services Division
Keller previously served as Senior Regional Vice President for Vortex Southwest, where he led the region to double-digit growth annually during his tenure. With more than 23 years of trenchless rehabilitation industry experience, Keller brings extensive knowledge and leadership to the Executive Management Team.
Brewer, formerly Director of Project Management, steps into his new role as Southwest Regional Vice President, where he will oversee all trenchless operations in the region. His responsibilities include managing financial performance, daily operations, and overseeing multiple installation crews and project managers. Brewer brings 13 years of trenchless project management experience and a reputation for meticulous attention to detail and sound project execution. "I'm eager to take on the challenge of continuing to lead and grow the Southwest region. I'm confident that we have the best team in place to make that happen," said Brewer.
About Vortex Companies
Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, providing advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With operations across 27 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in manhole and pipe rehabilitation, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit
