Guaranteed Rate Affinity Names Bob Bachman Vice President Of Mortgage Lending In Los Gatos, CA

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA), a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, has appointed Bob Bachman as Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Los Gatos, California.

Bachman brings 23 years of mortgage industry experience to the role and has been a member of the President's Council for the past decade. He chose to join Guaranteed Rate Affinity for its marketing and technology tools, which help loan officers stay engaged with past clients and maintain strong relationships with real estate professionals.

“Joining Guaranteed Rate Affinity was an easy decision,” said Bachman.“I've been in the mortgage space for over two decades now, and the culture at GRA is by far the best at enabling loan officers and industry agents to grow their businesses together, while making the mortgage process easier than ever for customers.”

“We look forward to Bob's contributions to our team,” said Jim Anderson, Regional President of Guaranteed Rate Affinity.“He has built lasting relationships with clients and partners, and his experience will be valuable in serving borrowers throughout California.”

Bachman, recognized as one of the leading loan specialists in Los Gatos and Santa Clara County, has built a successful career dedicated to helping clients navigate the lending process with confidence. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington, equipping him with a strong analytical and problem-solving mindset that he applies to his work in the financial and real estate sectors. Actively engaged in the real estate community, Bachman remains committed to staying informed and connected to better serve his clients. and has built his career in the San Jose area. Outside of work, he enjoys an active lifestyle that includes boxing, golfing, skiing, and various outdoor activities, continually seeking new challenges both professionally and personally.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country-helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

