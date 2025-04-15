Disguise Secures New Rights To The Core IP For Sonic The Hedgehog™ In Multi-Year Deal With SEGA Of America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., a prominent global leader in the costume industry, and a subsidiary of global toy and consumer products leader JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is proud to announce a multi-year licensing agreement with SEGA of America, Inc. granting Disguise the sole rights to create Sonic the Hedgehog costumes for distribution across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM), this commences, Disguise's entitlement as the sole costume manufacturer developing products based on the Sonic the Hedgehog core IP.

Disguise has already developed full costume lines for major Sonic the Hedgehog properties, including Sonic Prime, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3. These collections have been met with enthusiastic fan response, cementing Disguise's reputation as the go-to brand for Sonic-themed costumes. With this new agreement, Disguise will continue to expand its Sonic offerings, ensuring fans can continue to bring their favorite blue blur to life through costumes.

“Securing sole rights to the Sonic the Hedgehog core IP for costumes was a strategic priority for us, as it aligns seamlessly with our growing global distribution network,” said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, Inc.“Disguise has a proven track record of delivering imaginative, high-quality costumes that truly capture the essence of beloved characters for kids, adults and fans alike. We are proud to be partnering further with SEGA of America on all iterations of the Sonic franchise and the amazing characters they bring to life through their popular games and record-breaking theatrical films.”

“We have seen an overwhelmingly positive response from fans worldwide to the Sonic the Hedgehog costumes produced by Disguise,” said Alex Gomez, Licensing Director at SEGA of America.“As Sonic's popularity continues to soar, we are thrilled to work with Disguise in developing against our core IP, ensuring that fans have access to top-quality costume options that allow them to engage with their favorite characters in immersive and exciting ways.”

This new collaboration will allow Disguise to push the boundaries of costume and accessory design, leveraging cutting-edge materials, advanced manufacturing techniques, and creative innovation to enhance its Sonic the Hedgehog offerings. Fans can look forward to an expanded range of costumes, masks, role-play accessories, and seasonal dress-up items that celebrate Sonic and his iconic cast of characters.

Disguise has established itself as the world leader in licensed costume design, offering an extensive portfolio of meticulously crafted costumes and accessories with global distribution growing every year. Disguise's unwavering commitment to excellence continues to set industry benchmarks, consistently expanding its lineup with fresh, trend-setting products that captivate consumers year after year.

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic's Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total WarTM, Like a DragonTM, Football ManagerTM, Virtua FighterTM, and Crazy TaxiTM, along with Atlus' PersonaTM series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazioTM. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit .

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

