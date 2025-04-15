Nüspace Celebrates 20 Years: From A Taxi Garage To A Montreal Design Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you had told us back in 2005 that turning an old taxi garage into a design store would be a good idea, we probably would have laughed... and yet, 20 years later, Nüspace is still going strong!

What began as a somewhat wild idea on Saint-Denis Street has become a must-visit destination for furniture and design lovers. Two decades of discoveries, favourites, furniture assembled, disassembled, and rearranged - we have just one thing to say: thank you to everyone who's been part of this adventure!

A Story That Starts in a Garage

Great ideas often start in a garage. For us, it was a former taxi garage in the Plateau, complete with steel beams, skylights, brick walls, and a neighbouring mechanic shop that fried fish right at the front door. It had a certain gritty charm. And it set the tone: Nüspace was going to be different.

After a few years of building a name for ourselves in a neighbourhood that didn't guarantee foot traffic, a clientele of artists and politicians began to take shape. Then, a turning point arrived in 2007: we secured exclusive Canadian distribution of Fatboy , the Dutch brand known for its iconic bean bags and design-forward accessories. It was a major milestone that gave Nüspace its unique personality - and lift-off.

Nüspace Is a Story of Teamwork and Passion

Nüspace has grown thanks to the many people who've contributed their ideas, creativity, and - quite often - sweat. Our teams have traveled, explored, and uncovered unique objects from around the world, all while ensuring Quebec-based creators always had a prominent place on our shelves.

To answer a question we still get today: No, we're not a European chain. Sure, the umlaut in“Nüspace” can be confusing - but we're 100% Montreal-based and proud of it! In fact, in 2024, the name officially became a registered trademark in Canada.

20 Years Later, Still Here - Still Different

Let's be real: surviving as an independent retailer for 20 years is an Olympic-level feat. Each year brings its own challenges (and thrills), but here we are, still driven by the same mission: to create inspiring spaces and offer furniture that makes people want to rethink their interiors - all while making great design more accessible.

What's Next?

We're just getting started. With boutiques worth the visit, an ever-exciting product selection, like Gus* Modern , Umage, TOOU Design, and an online store that brings design to every corner of Canada, Nüspace is here to stay. So whether you've been with us from the beginning or just discovered us, let's raise a glass to 20 years of design, boldness, and perseverance - and to everything that's still to come!

About Nüspace

Founded in 2005 in Montreal, Nüspace is a design furniture and décor boutique known for its unique approach and passion for beautiful things. With a curated selection and a dedicated team, Nüspace has become a go-to for design lovers from near and far.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Michel Abitbol

Founder & President, Nüspace

email: ...

phone number: (514) 509-3682, ext 212