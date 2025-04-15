Andrea Dobson To Retire September 2025 After 25 Years Of Trailblazing Leadership At The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

LITTLE ROCK , AR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andrea Dobson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF), will retire in September 2025, closing an extraordinary chapter of more than 25 years of leading with vision, integrity, and courage. Her legacy is one of transformation-not only of WRF's financial systems and investment strategies but of the philanthropic field as a whole.

Andrea didn't just manage money-she redefined what it means to steward capital with purpose. Under her leadership, WRF evolved from a traditional grantmaking institution to a bold champion of economic and racial equity. She asked a fundamental question that reshaped the Foundation's investment philosophy: All capital has impact-the question is, what kind?

As a result, more than 80% of WRF's endowment is now values-aligned, reflecting a deep commitment to justice, sustainability, and financial rigor. Through partnerships with firms like Impact America Fund, Illumen Capital, and Trident America Fund, Andrea helped direct capital to entrepreneurs and communities historically excluded from wealth-building. She brought vision and discipline to investments in climate-aligned strategies, including Metis Global Index Funds led by African American women, proving that aligning capital with values yields both social and financial returns.

“Andrea Dobson has shown the world what it means to lead with boldness and care,” said Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, President & CEO of WRF.“She made sure every dollar-whether in grants or investments-was aligned with our belief that Arkansans deserve the opportunity to thrive. Andrea's leadership didn't just support our mission; it strengthened it, expanded it, and gave it credibility. Her legacy will guide WRF for years to come.”

Andrea's impact extended far beyond WRF's balance sheet. She challenged outdated assumptions about fiduciary duty and became a nationally respected voice in the field of impact investing. Her insights and leadership helped shape the future of values-aligned capital through forums such as Confluence Philanthropy, Mission Investors Exchange, and the Cambridge Impact Forum. She served on the Racial Equity in Investing Advisory Committee. She was recently featured in ImpactAlpha, where she argued that applying a racial equity lens to investing is not just good practice-it's imperative.

Her contributions to the broader philanthropic sector are equally significant. Andrea co-chaired the board of the International Funders for Indigenous Peoples, played a founding role in the Integrated Rural Strategies Group at Neighborhood Funders Group, and contributed to the work of Philanthropy Southeast. Locally, she served on the board of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts Foundation and advisory committees for organizations like the Community Investment Guarantee Pool.

She has mentored emerging leaders, advanced rural resilience, and advocated for nonprofit capacity building, all while keeping a steady hand on the Foundation's finances and vision.

As WRF celebrates its 50th anniversary, we also celebrate Andrea Dobson, whose leadership has helped shape the Foundation's path and principles. Her belief in the power of capital to serve people, not just markets, has influenced a generation of leaders in philanthropy and finance.

Andrea's next chapter will be one of rest, reflection, and time with family-but for someone who's spent a lifetime pushing boundaries, there's little doubt she'll continue to shape the field in new ways.

Andrea Dobson, we honor your brilliance, tenacity, and transformative leadership. Thank you for showing us what's possible when we lead with discipline and heart.

