Susan Louie Of Inner Peace Life Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Are you suffering from chronic pain, emotional issues, old traumas, battling addiction, living in a constant state of fear, or stuck in old outdated limiting beliefs? Are you bogged down by self-sabotaging thoughts that you are never going to be thin enough or pretty enough? Have you tried medications, vaping, binge eating, meditation, or done hours of talk therapy and nothing seems to be working. You're still stuck in pain and sadness! The great news is there is a powerfully effective faster proven way, based on neuroscience, called Rapid Transformational Therapy, that works like magic to completely heal us from whatever issues weigh us down. Not only does it work without us having to relive negative memories, but results can unbelievably be achieved in as little as one session.

Susan Louie is a Rapid Transformational therapist, Life Coach, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and a highly sought after International Speaker dedicated to empowering individuals towards personal growth, lasting change, who are ready to embrace a beautiful new life.

Rapid Transformational Therapy® combines the most beneficial principles of Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Psychotherapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. It is a very quick and remarkable technique that replaces months or years of going to talk therapy. Whether we're trying to break free of past trauma, phobia, or addictions, Susan says she can even get rid of any of these issue in as little as two hours, that's how powerfully effective it is! By rewiring our brain, we can break free from all of our pain because it is helping us get to the root of our issues.

The magic behind Rapid Transformational Therapy is that it works with our subconscious mind where all our memories and beliefs are stored and suppressed. By using guided hypnosis, Susan will lull us into a relaxed state where our subconscious is able to engage the parts which hold all the answers to all our questions, can solve these devastating problems, and bring about life-changing permanent results.

Even in one session we can uncover the root causes of our pain, blocks, old wounds, and rewrite outdated patterns. We can replace limiting beliefs with healthy thoughts cultivating a mindset of abundance that's open to learning, innovation, gratitude, and limitless possibilities.

Susan says from early childhood all our experiences, especially those that are repeated across an extended period of time, get wired into our perceptual and emotional systems. In fact, limiting beliefs often originate in childhood and have a number of negative effect on us throughout our adult lives that hold us back from our full potential. With RTT, Susan can help us recognize the behaviors that cause us to self-sabotage because we are not only getting to the root cause of these beliefs and reprogramming our brains.

With Susan's years of experience along with her gentle nurturing nature tailored to our specific needs, she approaches every client with genuine care and sensitivity because she is so deeply committed to helping people.

Calming, truthful, and reassuring, Susan guides us towards self-awareness offering clarity and exceptional insight.

Her mission is to share her knowledge and expertise with as many people as possible and create a ripple effect that spreads health and happiness throughout the universe.

Don't miss Susan's interview with Jim Masters where she bring clarity to her remarkable work, reveals success stories, and bring us much needed hope for true healing in today's chaotic times.

Close Up Radio recently featured Susan Louie in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 9th at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the Podcast







