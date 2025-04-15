Energia Director Of Project Delivery Speaks To Students At Yonkers Public Schools Career Day

Justin Benoit, Director of Project Delivery, Energia

Justin Benoit Speaking at MBK Career Day

- Kendra McQuilton, CEO of EnergiaSMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“How did you get your job?” is a frequent question asked by students of those who are working in fields that they want to pursue. To help students better understand the engineering careers they are interested in practicing, Energia ( ), a leading energy engineering and design consultancy, was recently asked to participate in the Yonkers Public Schools (YPS) annual“My Brother's Keeper” career event. Director of Project Delivery Justin Benoit spoke on behalf of Energia about his career journey and answered questions from students.The YPS My Brother's Keeper career fair brings together students with an interest in STEM fields, including architecture, engineering, environmental sciences and construction trades, with professionals currently working in those industries. The career fair helps students get a jump on their careers by listening to and meeting with professionals who can provide guidance and direction as the students look toward college engineering and architecture degrees or apprentice programs in associated trades.The career fair, held on Tuesday, March 25 at the Yonkers Public Schools' Central Office, 1 Larkin Plaza auditorium in Yonkers, NY welcomed approximately 160 student attendees across the district's eight high schools that participated in the event.“Justin is an ideal speaker for students interested in learning more about a STEM career. His own journey included studying Mechanical Engineering at Binghamton University and a mechanical engineering internship before joining our team at Energia,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO.“He has become a key member of our professional organization working with both internal team and external partners and clients.”About the New York State My Brother's Keeper InitiativeIn 2014, former President Barack Obama established the My Brother's Keeper (MBK) Task Force at the federal level. The Task Force was an interagency effort focused on closing and eliminating the opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color so that all young people have the chance to reach their full potential.With the adoption of the 2016–2017 New York State Budget, New York became the first state to accept the President's challenge and enacted the My Brother's Keeper initiative into law. The budget included a $20 million investment in support of the initiative to improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.The New York State My Brother's Keeper Community Network includes more than 20 member communities that have joined the growing initiative to improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia is a leader in managing successful energy engineering and design projects. The company's proven approach and depth of experience servicing the unique needs of public agencies ensures a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 150 public energy projects across the country, producing over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements.For more information, visit

