Akali Dal Ridicules Punjab AAP For Staging Protest At Police Station

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 15 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday ridiculed Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Cabinet minister Aman Arora for staging a dharna in front of a police station to demand action against Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, saying if AAP functionaries had to resort to such tactics then the common man could not hope for any justice.

Congress leader Bajwa was summoned by the police in connection with a case registered against him over his remark that 50 bombs had been sneaked into the state, out of which 18 had exploded and 32 are still there.

Cheema said instead of staging such dramas after registering cases themselves, the AAP government should focus on improving the law and order situation in the State.

“However, if a minister stages a dharna against the state's own police, then it means there is no governance in the state. In such a situation, the entire ministry should resign,” he said.

Asserting that an emergency-like rule had been imposed in Punjab, Cheema said Opposition leaders who were speaking against the government were being targeted, with the latest example being that of Bajwa.

He said if the Chief Minister was really confident that no more blasts would occur in Punjab, he should boldly state that he would resign if any such incident occurred.

“But instead of doing this, you have registered a case against Bajwa,” he added.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned the leaders of opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics of threat and terror as people will never tolerate their divisive and mischievous attitude.

The Chief Minister said a senior leader of the Congress had given a baseless and irrational statement about 50 bombs.

He said this illogical statement was solely aimed at terrorising the people and creating panic amongst them.

Mann said this is intolerable, unwarranted and undesirable as the people of the state will never forgive such leaders.

The Chief Minister said neither the state nor central agencies have any input, but the Congress leader has made this false and irrelevant statement.