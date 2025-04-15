Stelo Achieves Google Cloud Ready - Bigquery Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelo , a leading provider of enterprise-class data replication solutions, announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation . This recognition underscores Stelo's commitment to providing seamless, real-time data streaming solutions from IBM Db2 for iSeries (Linux and Windows), Informix, Oracle and SQL Server to harness the full potential of their data within Google Cloud's BigQuery.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process: running a series of data integration tests and comparing results against benchmarks, working closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refining documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, Stelo has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Stelo platform they use today works with BigQuery, without any coding. Additionally, organizations not already using Stelo can save time on the evaluation phase because of the designation.

"We are thrilled to achieve the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to reimagine data for the digital age," Paul Rampel, Founder and President of Stelo, says. "What energizes me most is enabling our customers to stream legacy data into cutting edge analytics platforms. This partnership embodies the future we envisioned for Stelo-broadening access to powerful data insights across the enterprise ecosystem. As a BigQuery approved solution provider, we're empowering Db2 for iSeries (Linux and Windows), Informix, Oracle and SQL server users to unlock the full potential of Google Cloud's AI, data visualization and actionable insights."

Stelo continues to make investments in the broader data and analytics needs of global enterprises, supporting industry use cases such as e-commerce businesses , seamlessly replicating real-time inventory and transaction data between legacy systems and modern platforms or streamlining high-volume analytics reporting in the finance sector . In collaboration with Google Cloud, Stelo will bring complete, industry-specific solutions for analytical and operational needs anytime, and in any location.

About Stelo

Stelo has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Through seamless data ingestion, Stelo empowers data ecosystems to flourish, supporting data migration, data mirroring, and data streaming-all in one powerful, flexible tool. Stelo is continually evolving, integrating legacy, current, and future needs as your data requirements grow. Stelo's purpose-built software frees organizations from the difficulties of static data pipelines, and ensures your data is always ready for real-time insights and scalable growth.

Contact:

Jessica Sheridan

Director of Sales & Marketing

SOURCE Stelo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED