Curb Flow Expands To Miami-Dade And Palm Beach County, Bringing Faster, Smarter Taxi Access

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced the expansion of Curb Flow to Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County in Florida. Already active in major metros like New York City, Los Angeles, Reno, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Chicago, Curb Flow integrates ride demand from street hails, fleet dispatches, and app bookings into one streamlined system, helping drivers connect with passengers faster while improving ride availability citywide.

Florida's record tourism and population growth are driving demand for better transportation. The state welcomed 142.9 million visitors in 2024, the highest on record, according to a February 2025 announcement from Governor Ron DeSantis. As Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County expand, Curb Flow helps meet demand by connecting drivers with passengers faster, ensuring seamless access to licensed taxis.

"Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade are vibrant, fast-growing cities with increasing demand for reliable transportation," said Dorel Tamam, Director, Head of Mobile Business Unit at Curb. "Curb Flow helps meet that need by reducing driver idle time and making licensed taxis more accessible. Streamlined ride connections mean passengers get faster service, while drivers increase earning potential, contributing to efficient urban mobility."

In Miami, ranked the sixth most congested city nationally, drivers lose an average of 74 hours annually in traffic, according to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard. Curb Flow offers a timely solution. By boosting driver efficiency and optimizing vehicle distribution, Curb Flow helps reduce passenger wait times and supports efforts to expand transit options and reduce reliance on personal vehicles.

"Miami-Dade is committed to smarter, safer mobility for everyone," said Raul A. Gonzalez, Chief of Passenger Transportation Regulation at Miami-Dade County. "As technology advances and commuter needs rapidly evolve both locally and across the country, solutions like Curb Flow are essential. Curb Flow strengthens the overall transportation ecosystem by keeping taxis competitive and visible, improving accessibility, and enhancing our overall mobility operations."

Curb Flow's integration of multiple demand sources ensures passengers can reach licensed rides seamlessly while helping fleets optimize vehicle utilization and improving the overall transit experience. As Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County explore strategies to manage traffic and improve urban mobility, Curb Flow serves as a flexible, tech-driven tool that complements broader transportation initiatives.

