Georgian President Arrives On Official Visit To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on April 15,reports.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying to honor the distinguished guest.

The Georgian President was greeted at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yalchin Rafiyev, and other official representatives.