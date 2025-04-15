Vantage Announces Appointment Of Natalie Yuen As West Region Distribution Leader

Strategic Appointment Drives U.S. Distribution Strategy

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Yuen as Vice President, West Region Distribution Leader, effective immediately. She will report to Leanne Berry, Chief Distribution Officer.

Natalie will oversee the implementation of Vantage's U.S. distribution strategy in the West region, focusing on driving profitable growth and strengthening the group's relationships with retail and wholesale brokers. She will collaborate closely with Vantage's underwriting teams to enhance market awareness and expand business opportunities.

"Natalie brings extensive experience and a strong record of success in insurance distribution," said Leanne. "Her ability to build and maintain robust broker relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the West. I am confident in her capacity to drive strategic initiatives and deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients."

Before joining Vantage, Natalie served as Vice President of Retail Business Development West at Arch Insurance, where she successfully expanded market presence and developed key broker engagement strategies. Her previous roles at Embroker, Lockton, Marsh, and Aon have equipped her with a deep understanding of the insurance industry and a talent for strategic growth.

"I am excited to join Vantage and contribute to the company's ambitious growth plans in the West," said Natalie. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to build strong partnerships and help establish Vantage as a leading specialty insurance carrier in the region.

"For more information, please visit .

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a specialty insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh view of our clients' risks. We're blending new technology and robust analytics to generate powerful perspectives that enable smarter and faster decisions for our brokers, clients, and investors. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2025).

Vantage's 10 diverse specialty insurance businesses include Casualty, Construction, Cyber and E&O, Financial Lines and Management Liability, Healthcare, Political Risk & Credit, and Large Property in the U.S.; and Casualty and Financial & Professional Lines in Bermuda.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at | LinkedIn: Vantage Risk Companies . These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact

John Flannery, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED