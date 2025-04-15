Zach Beecher Joins Scout Ventures As Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Beecher joins Scout Ventures from America's Frontier Fund, a deep tech investment fund focused on America's long-term economic and national security. At AFF, Zach led capital formation and supported national security innovation investment strategy, identifying and supporting dual-use technologies in critical sectors.

Scout Ventures has brought on Zach Beecher as Partner.

Previously, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division alongside Scout Partner Cody Huggins. In 2017, Zach deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After the Army, Zach held roles leading a pre-seed accelerator and leading operations at a leading corporate innovation platform. He currently serves in the Army Reserves in Special Operations Command-Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our team," said Brad Harrison, Founder and Managing Partner at Scout Ventures. "His expertise in venture strategy, national security policy, and emerging technologies will be essential as we continue to identify and support groundbreaking companies that develop dual-use technologies benefiting both commercial and defense markets."

Beecher's career is distinguished by his dedication to national security, economic development, and technological advancement. As Partner, he will spearhead investments in early-stage frontier technology companies, collaborating closely with founders to refine go-to-market strategies, build mission-ready teams, and navigate the complexities of dual-use innovation. He will also fortify Scout's relationships across the defense, intelligence, and national security communities, solidifying the firm's position as a bridge between the public and private sectors.

"I am excited to join Scout Ventures, establish our leadership in Washington, D.C., and contribute to our mission of empowering transformative Founders," said Beecher. "Scout's breakthrough strategy and commitment to investing in dual-use solutions ensures that groundbreaking innovations not only advance commercial industries but also enhance national security and resilience."

Scout Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on dual-use technologies that solve National Security challenges. Backing mission-driven founders at the forefront of innovation, Scout provides capital, strategic support, and operational expertise to help scale transformative companies. Our investment areas include space & aerospace, autonomy, quantum, AI/ML, and advanced materials. Scout Ventures is driven by a mission to make the world a better, safer place by fostering innovation and promoting collaboration to address future challenges and advance frontier technologies to build a more resilient, secure, and prosperous future.

