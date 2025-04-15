Parenthood Is Not Hell: Nanit's 2025 Parent Forward Report Highlights A New Era Of Joy, Empowerment, And Connection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While media headlines continue to highlight what parents are losing-sleep, support, self-care-

"I feel more confident in who I am as a person," shared one parent in the survey. "It's like now that I'm doing arguably the hardest job on the planet, I feel like I can do anything. Becoming a parent has profoundly transformed my sense of self, grounding me in a new purpose while challenging and expanding my boundaries. It's like seeing life through an entirely new lens."

Key Insights from the 2025 Parent Forward Report

Parenthood as a Celebration of Identity

It's common for new parents to be told to say goodbye to their former lives, and by extension, their former selves. But research shows that 80% of Nanit parents report that parenthood has actually had a positive impact on their sense of self.



65% of parents say they've uncovered new aspects of themselves through parenting.

43.5% say they embody "multiple versions" of themselves-mothers are twice as likely as fathers to agree. While 22% feel disconnected from their pre-parent selves (with mothers 2.5x more likely than fathers), the majority are thriving in their new roles.

The Role of Technology

Today's generation of parents differ from previous generations in one major way: they have access to much more technology. At the same time, technology can be a double edged sword. Research shows that parents consider technology to help them in their parenting.



Modern parents are increasingly turning to technology for support and connection. A striking 84% say technology has made their parenting more informed, and 64% believe it helps them understand patterns in their child's behavior. Social connection also plays a role, with 53% interacting with parenting groups and 38% using social media to connect with others.

Nanit parents reported being less anxious about their baby's sleep compared to other stressors. 11% of parents reported being very anxious, 17% moderately anxious, 24% fairly anxious, 33% a little anxious, and 15% not anxious at all.

While many parents are successfully balancing work and family life, Nanit's technology plays a key role in supporting that balance. Parents are increasingly confident in how they allocate their time, with 58% feeling they spend just the right amount of time on parenting and 47% feeling the same about their professional lives. However, there is still a longing for deeper connection, as 76% wish they could spend more time nurturing their partnerships. Thanks to Nanit, 80% of parents had increased confidence, 95% experienced greater peace of mind, 71% achieved better quality rest, and 54% felt closer bonds with their baby.

Generational Shifts in Parenting

Younger parents are more likely to show little to no change in the amount of time they spend on activities like self-care, social activities, relationships, and hobbies compared to their pre-parent days.



44% of parents experienced a significant decrease in social time, and 43% noted a moderate decline. Older parents were more likely to report a significant reduction, while younger parents saw either no change or a smaller decrease. 72% of parents reported a positive impact of parenthood on self-understanding, while 6% noted a negative effect. Older parents were more likely to report no change or negative effects compared to younger parents.

Parenting is evolving, and with it, so are parents. Nanit's 2025 Parent Forward Report underscores the ways today's parents are finding empowerment, joy, and connection in their journey. To download the full report and explore the data, visit nanit/blogs/parent-confidently/the-parent-forward-report .

About Nanit

Nanit empowers parents to confidently navigate parenthood with its comprehensive, AI-powered database. Combining award-winning smart hardware, including the baby monitor and sound machine, with a robust subscription app, Nanit has created the first personalized, one-app solution for parenting. Through sleep analytics, real-time video, personalized milestones, and smart notifications, Nanit transforms raw data into meaningful, actionable insights, giving parents peace of mind and unparalleled information about a child's development. With the ability to see their baby from anywhere in the world, at any time, Nanit strengthens the emotional connection, allowing parents to revel in the joy of parenthood and preserve the precious moments that define it.

Nanit has built the world's largest dataset on baby sleep health and published over 15 peer-reviewed journal articles and over 50 conference abstracts from Nanit Lab. Nanit has been integrated into the homes of +1.5 million families worldwide since its inception in 2016. More than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to use the product well beyond age 4–reinforcing the commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the future of parenthood experience. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping them build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. For more information, visit and follow Nanit on Instagram and TikTok .

