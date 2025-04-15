Help At Home Delivers Care Advancement Solutions For The Future Built Upon 50-Year Culture Of Caring Legacy

HMA White Paper Highlights Industry-leading Recruiting and Retention Innovation

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced today its 50th anniversary, commemorating five decades of enabling individuals to live with dignity and independence in their own homes. What began as a modest office in Evanston, Illinois, has grown into an organization that is "Doing More for More" – more for its 60,000 caregivers, more for its 70,000 clients and more for the communities it serves.

Founded in 1975, Help at Home has evolved from offering in-home care services in Illinois to becoming a trusted personal care services industry leader, delivering 85 million hours of care annually. This remarkable growth reflects the company's unwavering commitment to its mission of creating Great Days and Meaningful Moments for clients, while elevating the role of caregivers with its long-standing and deep-rooted "Culture of Caring".

"For half a century, we've compassionately cared for the most vulnerable populations, enabling them to age-in-place independently at home," said Help at Home President Tim O'Rourke. "Celebrating five decades of caring is not only a celebration of our past legacy, but it's a celebration of the foundation we're building upon that's changing the way in-home care services are delivered for the better for our country's current and future generations."

To mark this significant 50-year occasion, Health Management Association (HMA) released a white paper focused on the current state of caregiving and how Help at Home's 50 years of experience has helped to solidify the company as a recruitment and retention powerhouse, working to improve the caregiving profession. The company's high-tech, high-touch approach serves as a blueprint for addressing the increasing demand for in-home care to address the national caregiver gap. In the report, HMA cites the importance Help at Home places on its caregiver-client matching process using language, demographics, interests and geography-to build strong relationships that last an average of four years. This personalized approach enables improved health outcomes and greater satisfaction for both caregivers and clients.

"Every day, we aim to set a new standard when it comes to caregiving," said Help at Home's Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Bonfilio. "Our commitment to a culture of caring has cultivated an environment where we've seen our caregiver workforce double over the past few years, with retention rates well above industry averages with hiring ranges of 3-4K per month. When we invest in our caregivers with advanced training, instant payment systems and career advancement opportunities, the impact ripples outward-clients receive more consistent care, families gain peace of mind and communities become stronger. This multiplier effect is one of our secrets to success because we understand that when caregivers thrive, everyone benefits."

Help at Home's achievements have garnered recognition throughout the industry, including being named to Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Black Americans, Women and Parents and Families, as well as Forbes Best Employer designations across multiple categories.

Help at Home celebrates its rich history while looking forward to the next 50 years, focused on expanding its footprint, growing its care workforce and strengthening partnerships to serve more communities, caregivers and clients across the country-continuing its legacy of redefining home care through compassion, quality and innovation.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of September 2024, Help at Home operated more than 200 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 70,000 clients with the help of more 60,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Help at Home has 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.

Kristen Trenaman

Vice President of Public Relations and Brand

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED