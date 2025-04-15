Rectitude Holdings Announces Initial Contract For AIMS System Rental In Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the“Company” or“Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, announces the award of its first sub-contract from China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co. Pte. Ltd. (“CCDC”) for the rental of its cutting-edge battery energy storage system for several projects being undertaken in Singapore. Under the rental agreement, Rectitude will supply clean power to tower cranes, passenger hoists, and other construction equipment across projects throughout Singapore through April 2026.

The sub-contract covers projects under CCDC and its subsidiaries, including Rich Construction Company Pte Ltd, China Construction Realty Co. Pte Ltd, and Kaszon Pte Ltd. The awarded contract includes the provision of Rectitude's proprietary AIMS systems for energy storage and delivery.

Marking a key milestone, Rectitude has deployed its first 500kWh AIMS system under this contract, showcasing the Company's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in key end markets. The AIMS system is designed for high-efficiency energy management and zero-emission power supply. This agreement follows the Company's initial deliveries of systems sold to customers in Singapore in February 2025. The Company is planning to grow this business segment through sales and rental of the systems along with related services.

"This contract win and the deployment of our 500kWh AIMS system represents a major step forward for Rectitude and the commercialization of the energy storage sector in Singapore. We are continuing to act on our long term strategic plan to generate sustainable growth for the Company,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude.“We are honored to support China Construction with advanced, clean energy solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing carbon emissions, while establishing our first rental agreement for AIMS.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude's products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

