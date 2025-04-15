Moderne Joins Microsoft Pegasus Program To Accelerate Large-Scale Code Modernization For Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderne, a leader in automated code refactoring and analysis, announced today its selection for the exclusive Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program . This milestone provides Microsoft channels and customers easy access to Moderne's automated code transformation platform, helping enterprises modernize, secure, and maintain their software efficiently at scale.

Moderne's automated approach reduces manual code migration and remediation efforts by up to 90%, allowing teams to complete updates that previously took months in just days or weeks. For example, enterprises use Moderne to accelerate application modernization, making it easier to migrate workloads to cloud infrastructure like Microsoft Azure or transition from another cloud provider. Other key use cases include automating security vulnerability remediation, executing large-scale framework migrations, and shifting from one solution to another to avoid vendor lock-in.

Built on the OpenRewrite open-source project that Moderne CEO and co-founder Jonathan Schneider developed at Netflix, Moderne leverages deterministic recipes with the powerful Lossless Semantic Tree (LST) data model to analyze and transform multiple codebases quickly and accurately. When combined with Moderne's new multi-repository AI agent Moddy , developers can work even more efficiently to understand and evolve large codebases.

“The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program unlocks an incredible opportunity for Moderne to scale its impact, reaching developers all over the world struggling to maintain and secure their critical software,” said Jonathan Schneider, co-founder and CEO of Moderne.“With the backing of Microsoft and our recent Series B funding , we are poised to accelerate adoption and drive the future of automated code transformation.”

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is an invite-only initiative under the Microsoft for Startups umbrella. It is designed to support growth-stage startups in scaling their businesses and connects startups with Microsoft's technical and go-to-market expertise.

“Moderne's selection to the Microsoft Pegasus Program gives enterprise developers a scalable, automated approach to modernizing their software,” said Heena Purohit, Director of AI Startups at Microsoft for Startups.“We are thrilled to support Moderne's mission of eliminating the massive amount of technical debt organizations have accumulated, enabling organizations to drastically reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining and securing their applications.”

The Moderne Platform runs as a secure SaaS tenant on Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure. The platform is now available on Azure Marketplace , making it easier than ever for Microsoft customers to integrate automated code refactoring into their workflows.

About Moderne

Moderne automates mass-scale code modernization that's critical to the progress and success of enterprise companies today-making a difference in minutes, not months. Moderne is based in Miami, and its investors include Acrew Capital, Intel Capital, True Ventures, Mango Capital, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures, and TIAA Ventures, among other investors and advisors. To learn more, visit

Media Contact

Merrill Freund

415-577-8637

...