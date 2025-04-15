New Platform Liveimpact.Io Turns Individual Actions Into Measurable Collective Change

HOLLAND, Mich., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where social media is flooded with calls for change but little way to measure real progress, LiveImpact is launching to redefine activism. The platform allows users to take real-world actions, track their contributions, and see the power of collective impact in real time.

"At LiveImpact, we believe action speaks louder than words," said Rick Zwetsch, Founder of LiveImpact. "People want to make a difference, but there's never been a way to see how much impact individual actions actually create. That changes today."

HOW IT WORKS:

- Pick a Cause – Choose from a list of impactful actions that align with real-world change.

- Commit & Act – Complete your action and log it-whether it's switching to sustainable brands, supporting small businesses, voting in an election, or participating in organized boycotts that send a powerful message.

- Track & Amplify – Watch your impact combine with thousands of others in real time.

Unlike traditional petition sites or social media movements, LiveImpact ensures that every action is tracked, measured, and visible over time.

WHY LIVEIMPACT:

- No empty gestures – Real actions. Real data. Real impact.

- No corporate influence – 100% user-powered, ad-free, and independent.

- No algorithms – No hidden formulas deciding what you see or do. Everyone's impact counts equally.

- No politics-just action – A space for real change, not debates.

- Designed for scale – Built to track thousands of actions, from boycotts to community service to making sustainable choices.



WHY THIS MATTERS:

People are tired of performative activism. LiveImpact replaces passive engagement with real-world commitments.

Tracking matters. When thousands of people take the same action, the collective impact becomes undeniable.

This is just the beginning. As more people join, LiveImpact will evolve to measure and influence even greater change.

"We've seen how fitness trackers transformed personal health," said Zwetsch. "Now, we're using the same concept to track impact-because what gets measured, gets done."



LiveImpact is people-powered and people-funded. A GoFundMe campaign is now live at to help bring the platform to life.

About LiveImpact

LiveImpact is a people-powered platform that transforms individual actions into visible, collective impact. Built on the belief that real-world commitments matter more than online noise, it empowers users to take action for causes they care about-whether it's donating, volunteering, boycotting, or making sustainable choices-and log those actions to see the power of community momentum. In this early stage, all actions are self-reported and tracked on the honor system. By visualizing collective impact in real time, LiveImpact makes it easy to see that your actions, combined with others, truly add up.

No noise. No ads. Just action-driven change, powered and funded by people.

