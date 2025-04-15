Zkteco WFM Expands To The UK And Europe With Ultima Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thelineup includes versatile 5-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch models, as well as the rugged, portable 7P model. These clocks are designed for superior accuracy and durability, with the 7P model featuring an IP66-rated casing for reliable performance in harsh environments. With support for QR codes, next-generation facial recognition, andintegration, these devices enable easy integration with HCM and other platforms.

In addition to the Ultima Series, ZKTeco WFM will introduce Cirrus Connect, a cloud-based SaaS solution designed to streamline HCM processes and address technology and data challenges in the system integration and onboarding with ZKTeco WFM Time Clocks. Cirrus Connect offers robust remote device management and diagnostic tool kits that link Time Clocks and Workforce Management software, creating an integrated platform to assist partners in managing time clocks over the air and providing a flexible way to integrate with partner systems through our user-friendly UI. Partners can decide how they want to integrate with devices, what their devices will look like, and how their devices will be configured to unleash the full potential of Ultima Series Time Clocks.

Ian Grayson , Commercial Director at ZKTeco UK Ltd., added:

"We are excited to bring this next-generation technology to the UK market, empowering our partners with advanced security, efficiency, and reliability, and look forward to demonstrate the power of this solution at the upcoming HR Technologies Expo in London this spring."

Christopher Madrid , Head of Growth and Engagement at ZKTeco WFM, shared his thoughts: " At ZKTeco WFM, we're dedicated to developing technology that empowers Software Partners across the UK and Europe to optimize workforce management with the Ultima Series. The Ultima Series exemplifies our mission to deliver reliable, innovative, and user-friendly solutions that streamline operations and enhance productivity."

ZKTeco WFM invites time attendance and workforce management software companies, HR professionals, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders to visit our booth at HR Technologies London 2025 to experience live demonstrations of the Ultima Series Time Clocks, the Cirrus Connect cloud-based management system, and the latest Time Clock Android Application. Discover how ZKTeco WFM's innovations can enhance your workforce management capabilities and streamline operations. Join us at booth #BB42.

About ZKTeco WFM

ZKTeco WFM is a global leader in Time Clock solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, ZKTeco WFM provides cutting-edge products and services that empower businesses to enhance efficiency and productivity. From biometric time clocks to comprehensive software solutions, ZKTeco WFM is committed to driving success for organizations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

Company: ZKTeco WFM

Phone: 732-412-6007 x224

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE ZKTeco WFM