The Beauty Industry Is A Lie. Ellixi Is Here To Finally Tell The Truth.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by esthetician Amanda Bavaro and a small team of clean beauty rebels sick of being gas lit by ingredient lists,. They don't do fluff. They don't do fillers. They do five-ingredient, waterless skincare made by real people who are done being sold shame from social media and beauty stores in a pretty package. Let's break it down:



Most of the 15,000 global beauty companies sell "clean beauty" with 30-100 ingredients, most of which you can't pronounce, and many can be harmful to your health.

Ellixi sells 125 handcrafted products with only five all-natural luxe ingredients or less -no water, no preservatives and no corporate lies.

Most competitor's "natural" often means synthetic derivatives with 12 step routines. Ellixi's "natural" means literally from nature. Period.

"Our products don't just cleanse, beautify and exfoliate-they expose the fraud," says co-founder Amanda Bavaro. "We're not interested in competing with these huge competitors. We're interested in dismantling everything they've brainwashed us into believing about beauty."

What makes Ellixi dangerous to the beauty establishment? They're small. They're loud. And they're telling the truth. Every jar, every balm, every oil is handcrafted with transparency, real results, and ingredients you could actually eat (but please don't). This isn't just skincare. It's a revolution.

Ellixi is David with glass and metal packaging. The billionaire beauty companies are Goliath with a lot of plastic, pollution, and big marketing teams. And they're not backing down. If you're tired of the greenwashing, the guilt-tripping, and the thousands of ingredients-come stand with Ellixi. Join the rebellion. Glow on your own terms, feel and look better, and burn the rulebook.

