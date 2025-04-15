NASA AND PRIVATE ASTRONAUTS TO APPEAR AT THE 2025 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

NASA astronaut Susan Kilrain. Credit: NASA

The ISDC Will be Held on June 19-22 in Orlando, Florida

- Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space SocietyKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A slate of NASA and private astronauts will be appearing at the National Space Society's 43rd International Space Development Conference(ISDC), to be held in Orlando, Florida on June 19-22, 2025.It's a premiere year for the ISDC with an impressive list of speakers. NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson, Susan Kilrain, Robert“Hoot” Gibson, and Dr. Story Musgrave are featured speakers, as are private astronauts Jared Isaacman and Dr. Sian Proctor. The full schedule of speakers is available at the ISDC website .“We're thrilled to have these luminaries joining us for the ISDC,” said Isaac Arthur, NSS President.“From shuttle and ISS astronauts to those from the new and thriving private sector, their experiences and insights will be an inspiration for us all!”Also appearing at this year's conference are space visionary Dr. Martine Rothblatt, former NASA Chief Scientist Dr. Jim Green,“Overview Effect” author Frank White, NASA Associate Administrator Dr. Nicola Fox, planetary scientist from the SETI institute and NASA Ames Dr. Pascal Lee, bestselling science fiction author Joe Haldeman, and UCF Associate Provost for Space Commercialization and Strategy Dr. Greg Autry. Conceptual space artist Bryan Versteeg, Space Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik and“Ad Astra” magazine Editor-in-Chief Rod Pyle will also appear.The ISDC is the oldest and largest citizen's space conference in the world, and everyone is invited to attend. Special discounts are available for seniors, students, and National Space Society members. For more information, see the conference website at href="" rel="external nofollow" ns .ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss .

