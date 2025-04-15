AAP Stages Protest In Mohali, Slams Congress Leader Bajwa's Remarks On 50 Grenades

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 15 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest in Mohali, near here, condemning Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's inflammatory remarks that threaten to disrupt Punjab's peace and harmony.

Led by Punjab AAP President Aman Arora, along with Cabinet Ministers Ravjot Singh and Balbir Singh, the protest saw the participation of numerous party leaders and workers demanding accountability from Bajwa. Addressing the gathering, Arora lashed out at Bajwa, saying,“Bajwa's baseless claims about 50 grenades entering Punjab are an attempt to create panic and disturb the peace restored under the AAP government. If Bajwa has credible information, why isn't he sharing it with the Punjab Police? Instead, he is indulging in fear-mongering for political gains.”

Arora laid out two clear options for Bajwa: Either reveal the source of his information and provide it to the Punjab Police. If the claims are genuine, the FIR against him will be cancelled immediately. Or if he has no information, he must publicly apologise for spreading lies and misleading the people of Punjab. Arora criticised Bajwa for refusing to cooperate with the authorities and questioned his credibility.

“If Bajwa cannot substantiate his claims, it raises serious doubts about his motives. By attempting to undermine public trust in Punjab's intelligence agencies, he is playing into the hands of forces that wish to destabilise the state,” Arora added.

Another party leader, Harchand Singh Barsat, echoed similar sentiments, calling Bajwa's statements a conspiracy.“The Congress and its allies, unable to digest Punjab's progress under the AAP government, are conspiring to create unrest. Bajwa's remarks reflect their desperation and frustration,” Barsat said.

Highlighting the AAP government's achievements, both ministers -- Ravjot Singh and. Balbir Singh -- said the AAP government has taken significant steps to eliminate drugs, corruption and gangsters, which were rampant during previous regimes.“The Congress, the BJP, and the Akali Dal are responsible for Punjab's past troubles, and they are now united in their attempts to derail our progress,” said Balbir Singh.

AAP leaders declared that if Bajwa does not cooperate or apologise, the party will intensify its protests and march towards his residence. Also, the party reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Punjab's peace and harmony and urged all political leaders to act responsibly.“Punjab has suffered enough. We won't allow anyone to disrupt the hard-earned peace under AAP's governance,” Arora added.