Defenage Skincare's 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer Named A People En Español Star Product For Spring 2025

The People En Español Star Products awards highlight best-in-class beauty solutions that deliver real, visible results. Selected by expert editors and industry professionals, the 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer stands out for its ability to deliver long-lasting, non-irritating results that restore lip volume, define contours, and combat dryness while protecting against environmental stressors, making it a true breakthrough in lip care.

DefenAge's proprietary Defensin molecules rejuvenate the appearance of all layers of the skin, including the delicate lip area, by targeting dormant skin cells and helping to stimulate collagen, elastin, and growth factors. This advanced formula diminishes the look of fine lines, including stubborn "lipstick wrinkles," while enhancing the appearance of lip volume and natural definition for a fuller, more youthful look. Deep hydration combats dryness and dullness, while powerful antioxidants protect against environmental damage.

The Future of Lip Rejuvenation – According to the Experts

Leading dermatologists and cosmetic experts rave about the 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer. Dr. Natalie Curcio , distinguished cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, states, "this product provides anti-aging benefits that last beyond temporary plumping, without the harsh irritants commonly found in traditional plumpers." Instead, it soothes and nourishes the lips, delivering deep hydration and repair for a naturally fuller, healthier look.

"This is a first-in-class product for the lips," shared board-certified cosmetic and procedural dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Weiser . "Unlike a typical lip gloss or ointment, the DefenAge lip enhancer is a true skincare product that should be used as part of a complete regimen both morning and evening, and more during the day as desired. Like serums, moisturizers, eye products, and neck creams, the lip enhancer can be thought of as a comprehensive lip treatment."

Dr. Gregory Keller , Plastic Surgeon and Professor of Surgery at UCLA adds, "unlike invasive injectable treatments, this serum offers the benefits of lip plumping and anti-aging without the pain or recovery time. It soothes and nourishes the lips, delivering deep hydration and repair – without any discomfort. This is an excellent option for patients seeking a non-invasive yet effective solution for rejuvenating lip appearance."

About DefenAge®

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

