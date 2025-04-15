Newpower Worldwide Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security

NASHUA, N.H., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a leading global distributor of electronic components and supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce its achievement of the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This internationally recognized standard reflects the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining the highest levels of security across its operations.

This milestone comes at a critical time as industries worldwide face increasing cyber threats and heightened regulatory requirements for data protection. By attaining ISO 27001 certification, NewPower has demonstrated its proactive approach to managing risks and protecting its stakeholders' data from evolving security challenges.

"At NewPower Worldwide, protecting our clients' and partners' information is a top priority," said Carleton Dufoe, NewPower's Chief Executive Officer. "Accomplishing ISO 27001 certification highlights our dedication to meeting the highest global standards for information security and reinforces the trust we've built with our customers worldwide."

This achievement builds upon NewPower's existing certifications, including ISO 9001 for quality management and ISO 14001 for environmental management, further strengthening its comprehensive Integrated Management System. With this certification, NewPower Worldwide continues to lead the way in delivering secure, resilient, and scalable supply chain solutions amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, renowned for its innovative sourcing technology and global presence. With a focus on customer satisfaction and supply chain excellence, NewPower Worldwide continues to set the standard in the electronic components distribution industry. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide

